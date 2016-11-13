This Week's Food News: L.A. is a Great Restaurant Town

The dining room at Chi Spacca Anne Fishbein

Food glorious food! This week is a celebration of what makes L.A. food so great.

The 10 Best Special Occasion Restaurants in Los Angeles

Sometimes you just need something impressive, something that feels fancy, a place with that magical vibe that whispers, This will be a night to remember. Here are our top picks for those nights when magic is the most important ingredient.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Niki Nakayama of n/naka will appear on Netflix's new documentary series, Chef's Table. Anne Fishbein

The Restaurants of Los Angeles Are the Embodiment of the American Dream

What makes this town's culture so great is its embrace of all people, and that's reflected especially in our restaurants. New York–based celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson recently said, "One of the things I love about L.A. is that the food scene, through the lens of the immigrants in L.A., is just incredible. I don't know any food town like L.A. It's magical."

Read the LA Weekly story here.

EXPAND Chef Diego Hernández Alejandro Alarcon

One of Latin America's Most Acclaimed Chefs Is About to Open a Restaurant in L.A.

L.A. may be about to cement its place as the premier city in the United States for modern Mexican cooking with the announcement that chef Diego Hernández will be the executive chef of the new Verlaine Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Read the full LA Weekly story here.

Flickr / Jennie Ivins

The Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners in L.A. This Year

Are you looking forward to removing yourself from Thanksgiving this year? You know, except for the whole eating the feast part? Go to a restaurant! Here's the ultimate list to restaurant Thanksgiving dinners around L.A.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Spencer and Sabrina Bezaire, chef and wine director at L&E Oyster Bar Dylan + Jeni

Highland Park's Best Restaurants, According to L&E Oyster Bar Chef Spencer Bezaire

It's hard to believe that when L&E Oyster Bar opened in early 2012, Silver Lake was lacking in quality modern, casual restaurants, or that Los Angeles was lacking in neighborhood seafood restaurants. L&E helped to usher in a new era of dining in the neighborhood, as well as a new era of oyster bars in the city, mixing a Euro-cafe vibe with the creative cooking of chef Spencer Bezaire. Almost five years later, L&E is a staple of both Silver Lake and Los Angeles.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.