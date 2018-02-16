This DIY Energy Drink/Craft Cocktail Is NoBull

A few weeks ago an email popped up in my inbox that brought me something of a dilemma. A marketing team hired by a very well-known energy drink company was seeking creative bar types to assist in making the brand relevant in craft cocktail bars — was I interested? Hmmm, was I?

On the one hand, my business side nudged me: “Hey, you could do something out of your usual wheelhouse and make a decent chunk of change at the end of their six-day immersion.” On the other, my artistic Jiminy Cricket chirped, “Was it really possible to achieve the goal — take a brand known for keeping party animals out pumping through the wee hours into a more refined environment desirable to cocktail snobs?”

I convinced myself it was possible; after all, I’ve concocted cocktail ingredients out of radioactive sodas as well as common pantry staples, and made my own version of cola — surely this was not too outrageous a request?

As it happens, the gig fell through and someone they had already worked with was chosen to solve the problem. But it got my inquiring brain firing — can I make my own more healthful “craft” version of this nightclub staple and use it as a classy cocktail mixer? This particular brand has a somewhat intense and unmistakable quality that bullies other flavors off the playing field.