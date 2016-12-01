These Local Edible Companies Craft Marijuana Treats to Sweeten Up Your Day

The Good Guys Bakery's medicated sugar cookies Courtesy the Good Guys Bakery

When it comes to marijuana edibles, Angelenos have an embarrassment of riches. With our wide variety of medicated treats, we can afford to be picky. Dispensaries are packed with options, so local companies with funky and fun packaging are much more likely to stand out on a store's shelves. There are many reasons to choose a brand and stick with it, but bright packaging with funny puns will light up your friends’ faces when you lay out all your goodies on the coffee table.

Here are a few local edible companies that will brighten your day.

The Good Guys Bakery

Getting the homemade treat experience in edibles isn’t uncommon, but finding medicated sweets made from high quality strains and ingredients with consistency in dosage is far more rare. You don’t want to buy the same treat twice and react to it differently each time. We aren't in high school any more. The Good Guys Bakery recognized early on that taste and quality were important, but so is knowing exactly how you’ll feel after you eat their stuff. And, of course, they are fun. With lollipops in 50mg, sugar, snickerdoodle, and chocolate chip cookies in 75-80mg bags, dosing is easy and childish delight is plentiful. And the tagline for The Good Guys bakery is succinct and honest: “Where all your sweets are homemade and every batch is made from scratch." Everything is made fresh to order and their goodie bag-style packaging brings the whimsy we all so desperately need in our lives.

Kushy Punch Gummies in CBD and THC Courtesy Kushy Punch

Kushy Punch

This local company packs a punch with the production of quality medicated gummies and a strong sense of community. Their lofty ethos is “to live in a world where poverty and hunger don’t exist and people can work together to create healthy communities that can thrive as one." Their playful logo with punching gloves is indicative of their highest-potency product, the TKO. Weighing in at a whopping 200mg, this chewy candy is not for amateurs. Smaller doses come in 100mg with Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options, as well as 60mg CBD, Recover (which is a 60/30 CBD/THC blend) for those who want the healing effects without too much euphoria. Their professional confectionary chefs deserve a hand for the hardly-present cannabis flavor mixed with fruity goodness that makes these gummies a delight to eat.

Lord Jones' dark chocolate–covered sea salt caramels Courtesy Lord Jones

Lord Jones

Packaged for royalty in thick boxes reminiscent of sweet shops like See’s Candy, Lord Jones delivers an edible experience for an upper echelon of cannabis users. Their gummies are natural, infused with pure, California-grown extract, flavored with imported European fruit essences, free of artificial colors or flavors and each are available in 5mg, 10mg and 20mg individual lab-tested doses. If you’re feeling fancy, the decadent dark chocolate covered sea salt caramels are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. The dark chocolate espresso chews are crafted from single-origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate to satisfy your bougiest of cravings. Whip these bad boys out in front of other cannabis users and they’ll react like you just brought out high-end cigars from Cuba. They’re enchanting. In the words of the very fancy, very bold Lord Jones: “ If you are a cannabis connoisseur who’s tried it all, your search is over. If you’ve never tried an edible before, start here.”

The HealTHCare Bar 100mg THC Courtesy The HealTHCare Bar

HealTHCare

Did you know that the letters THC were in the word “healthcare?" Well, you do now. This company masterfully utilized the word to represent their goal with their products to provide health care via THC. The Healthcare Bar is a 100 percent gluten-free vegan granola bar that is dosed with high quality organically extracted oil. With ingredients like gluten-free rolled oats, sliced almonds, and flax seeds, this is one granola bar you can take on a psychedelic hike and your friends will actually want a piece when you offer it to them. Sweet and crunchy, it’s dosed at 33/13mg, 100mg, 200mg, and 420mg (see what they did there) for eaters of all levels. Quite fun indeed, as its ingredients promote a sense of activity while you eat it and the high is consistent yet low-key. Healthy and chill, what’s more fun that that?