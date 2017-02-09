These Are All the Restaurants Coming to The Essentials

The Essentials Anne Fishbein

LA Weekly's biggest food event of the year is just about six weeks away, and today we're pleased to announce the final lineup of participating restaurants. We couldn't be prouder of the talent represented at this one event, and for $60 (for general admission tickets) I think it's quite safe to say that there's no cheaper way to get a taste of such a wide range of L.A.'s very best cooking. Many of our favorites from past years are returning, and there's also a whole lot of new blood this year. The final lineup of restaurants is as follows:

Angelini Osteria, animal. a.o.c, Baroo, Bestia, Beverly Soon Tofu, Bigmista’s Barbecue & Sammich Shop, Burritos La Palma, Cacao Mexicatessen, Chengdu Taste, Chi Spacca, Chichen Itza, Colonia Publica, Coni’Seafood, Dune, El Coraloense, El Huarache Azteca, Elf Cafe, ERB Bar, Guelaguetza, Guerilla Tacos, Guisados, Isaan Station, Jitlada, Jon & Vinny's, Kogi, La Casita Mexicana, Le Comptoir, LocoL, Love & Salt, Lucques, Lukshon, Maude, Melisse, n/naka, Night + Market, Park' s, Pine & Crane, Pok Pok LA, Providence, Racion, Republique, RiceBar, Rose Cafe, Rustic Canyon, Salt's Cure, Sotto, Spago, Summer Rolls, Szechuan Impression, The Bellwether, The Hungry Cat, Trois Mec, Tsjuita LA, Union, and Wexler's Deli.

For those who buy $100 VIP tickets, you'll also get access to our special VIP hour that celebrates brand new restaurants that have opened over the past year. (VIP is not yet sold out, but it does sell out every year so you'd best get on it.) Participants in the VIP Freshmen 15 hour include:

71Above, Baran's 2239, Erven, Gus's Fried Chicken, Gwen, Here's Looking at You, Holbox, Kali, Kato, Lalibela, Michael's, Salazar, Shibumi, and Winsome.

The event takes place on Sunday March 26 from 2-5 p.m. (the VIP hour begins at 1 p.m.). You can buy tickets and get more info on the Essentials website. We hope to see you there!

