There's Still Time to Make A New Year's Eve Dinner Reservation at These Fun Restaurants

Did you just decide that you'd like to do it up on New Year's Eve this year, after all? It's a little late in the game, but we did some checking, and it turns out there are still fun restaurants with reservations available for a New Year's Eve dinner extravaganza. These are all restaurants we can more of less vouch for, and they have tables available at 7:30 and later into the night. But make your reservations quickly!

Cassia

Fun cocktails, over-the-top seafood platters, oysters and a huge array of charcuterie? It's a good spot to go full Gatsby. Eat here then run to the beach to toast the new year.

Rustic Canyon

This restaurant is a food nerd favorite. It's great for a more subdued evening, with or without a lot of wine.

Tavern

There are two seatings for Tavern's "Midnight in Marrakesh" NYE dinner, featuring mezze to start, followed by lamb tagine and a mess of sides. And dessert!

The Wallace

This is a restaurant in which to indulge. Have quail or duck or foie gras three ways. Or venison or tiger prawns or short rib ravioli. Or all of the above. The ascetic living starts next year.

Barrel & Ashes

The New Year holiday is traditionally a bigger deal in the South than it is here, so get into the spirit by eating pan-Southern food. Pork to represent the Carolinas, beef for Texas. And absolutely get a ho cake or two.

Stella Barra Pizzeria (Hollywood)

Pizza party! Get a group, head to Hollywood, order a bunch of pies. Plus, if this is the NYE when the apocalypse finally happens, you know it'll start in Hollywood. Go out with a bang!

MessHall

MessHall is good for a party. It has oysters and an a very well-stocked bar. The food is reliable, and the servers are quite flirtatious.

Alimento

It is a mysterious miracle that there are still NYE reservations available for Alimento, since it's usually a pretty difficult restaurant to get into. Go for a menu that's quite true to the food being served in Italy right now.

Bourbon Steak

Glendale is on the come-up, food-wise, and Michael Mina deciding to expand his empire into this little-sister city has a lot to do with it. Head to the mall for a three-course, meat-heavy party.

Lost At Sea

A neighborhood joint that's better than it has to be, Lost At Sea will serve their regular menu on NYE, but with tons more Champagne.

