There's a Great New Option for Vegetarian and Vegan Dinner in Highland Park

Kitchen Mouse Jennifer Daking

When Kitchen Mouse opened in June 2014 on Figueroa in Highland Park, it gave the neighborhood a sunny option for vegetarian (and mainly vegan) breakfast and lunch fare, serving as a casual cafe from morning to afternoon. Two years later, Kitchen Mouse has decided to expand its hours and is now serving dinner on weekdays until 8 p.m. Kitchen Mouse has always excelled at the kind of healthy, flavor-driven vegetarian food that's hard to achieve without copious use of fake meat (which it doesn't rely on heavily) and this move gives Highland Park one of the more interesting meat-free dinner options in town.

EXPAND Vegan pâté bánh mì at Kitchen Mouse Jennifer Daking

The menu has expanded to include a few more dinnerlike dishes, including some "toasts" — a vegan pâté bánh mì, and a ratatouille-topped toast with toasted pine nuts, smoky cashew cheese and a spicy hot pepper spread. There are also some new bowls and a kids menu, with a creamy mac and cheese that's apparently quite popular with parents as well. Old favorites such as the buffalo bowl, which I haven't eaten in years but still find myself craving regularly, are on the new dinner menu as well.

You can see the full new menu below. Kitchen Mouse is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. The lunch and dinner menu pictured begins at 11 a.m. on weekdays.