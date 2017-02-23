menu

There's a Barbecue Party in L.A. Tonight


There's a Barbecue Party in L.A. Tonight

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 7:29 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Courtesy Bludso's
Courtesy Bludso's
A A

Los Angeles is just at the beginning of a serious barbecue moment — it will truly arrive when Austin, Texas favorite La Barbecue sets up shop here any day now.

But while we wait on pins and needles for that day, we've got some home-grown BBQ (and sides! Glorious sides!) to enjoy. Especially tonight, when Bludso's will be throwing a shindig to celebrate the anniversary of its La Brea Avenue location opening.

Courtesy Bludso's
Courtesy Bludso's

The full menu will be available, but the restaurant will also be offering smoked lamb legs. It's a special offering of the chef Kevin Bludso, one that hasn't yet made it to the daily menu. But he'll make them for a special party like this.

In addition to the smoked lamb, specials include $3 pints of Shiner Bock, and $5 glasses of "Lone Star Punch." So take Lyft. Because cornbread and mac and cheese will only soak up so much alcohol.

Courtesy Bludso's
Courtesy Bludso's

609 N La Brea Ave., Hollywood. (323) 931-2583, barandq.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

