There's a Barbecue Party in L.A. Tonight

Los Angeles is just at the beginning of a serious barbecue moment — it will truly arrive when Austin, Texas favorite La Barbecue sets up shop here any day now.

But while we wait on pins and needles for that day, we've got some home-grown BBQ (and sides! Glorious sides!) to enjoy. Especially tonight, when Bludso's will be throwing a shindig to celebrate the anniversary of its La Brea Avenue location opening.

The full menu will be available, but the restaurant will also be offering smoked lamb legs. It's a special offering of the chef Kevin Bludso, one that hasn't yet made it to the daily menu. But he'll make them for a special party like this.

In addition to the smoked lamb, specials include $3 pints of Shiner Bock, and $5 glasses of "Lone Star Punch." So take Lyft. Because cornbread and mac and cheese will only soak up so much alcohol.

609 N La Brea Ave., Hollywood. (323) 931-2583, barandq.com.

