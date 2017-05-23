menu

The Yamashiro Farmers' Market Is Back for Summer 2017


The Yamashiro Farmers' Market Is Back for Summer 2017

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:14 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Courtesy Yamashiro
The farmers' market at Hollywood landmark Yamashiro is one of the better summer event series in Los Angeles, and the fact that it doesn't happen every year just adds to its appeal. But it looks like 2017 is going to be a little more romantic and magical than we thought: the Yamashiro Farmer's Market is back, baby.

The market isn't a traditional one — there are produce vendors, but most of the stalls are occupied by sellers of prepared food. Which makes sense: it's an evening market, and that perfect hilltop view, with the sparkling lights of Los Angeles laid out below, is a great place for dinner.

According to a press release, the market vendors include Acapulco Pico, Dolce Monachelli's, Hillside Farms, The Original Scratch BBQ, Me Gusta Thai Chicken, Fanciful Gourmet, Intentional Illumination and Glendale Soap. There will be live music, and a free shuttle service from the bottom of the hill. (Alternately, you can pay to valet.)

Yamashiro was built in 1914 as a private residence, and has been a brothel and a movie set. It is now is a restaurant, and though the food isn't incredible, it's worth going for the setting and the view. The bar and restaurant will be open during market hours, so here's the plan of attack: hit the bar for a cocktail. Head down to the market, buy some fruit, eat dinner at the outdoor tables. Back to the bar for another drink, then take the shuttle to the bottom of the hill and call Lyft. No better Wednesday night in Hollywood.

The Farmers' Market opens Wednesday, May 24, and will continue every Wednesday 5 p.m.-9 p.m. until September 6.

1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood. (323) 466-5125, yamashirohollywood.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

