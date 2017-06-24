Here Are a Few of L.A.'s Weirdest Sushi Trends

Magic Touch in Cerritos is the second bullet train sushi restaurant in the United States. Sarah Bennett

Sushi is a food many people claim they can't live without. But those same folks might turn up their nose at a sushi-filled croissant (don't knock it till you've tried it!). Here are a few of the weirdest sushi options in L.A. these days.

Magic Touch Delivers Tablet-Ordered Sushi by Mini Bullet Train

Magic Touch Bullet Train Sushi in Cerritos does not look like an ordinary sushi restaurant. There is no visible sushi bar, no traditional waitstaff, and in the place of tables spread across an open floor plan, there are several long rows of booths and counter seats, all arranged with access to a small rail-like system that winds out of a hole in the kitchen wall and through the dining area.

Sushi tots served Sumo-style Frank Wonho Lee

Sushi Tots Might Be the Most Popular Dish in Koreatown

Picture all the things you love about sushi rice, tater tots and poutine, and you’ve got Sumo Dog’s genius creation: sushi tots smothered with Japanese-inspired toppings.

Sushi Burrito Josh Scherer

Beware the Rise of the Sushi Burrito

The poké explosion won’t be the worst crime against raw fish to befall L.A. in the near future. That title belongs to the sushi burrito. If you don’t know what a sushi burrito is yet, consider yourself lucky.

EXPAND Behold the crossiant sushi Frankenfood of your dreams (or nightmares). Courtesy Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

The Sushi-Stuffed Croissant Is California in a Pastry

Los Angeles loves a mashup. We have welcomed the ramen burger, kimchi tacos and the Cronut. Now, there’s the California Croissant; the decadent, namesake French pastry stuffed with a smoked salmon sushi roll, wasabi and ginger.

