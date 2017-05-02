The Ultimate Guide to Los Angeles Hamburgers in Celebration of National Burger Month

The Big Mec at Petit Trois Anne Fishbein

It's national burger month! What does that mean? No idea, really, except it's a reason to celebrate our burger riches here in Los Angeles. See below for links to all our great burger-centric stories — between them, they make up a whole lotta burger knowledge.

Ledlow Burger Anne Fishbein

The best burgers in Los Angeles

A few years ago, as part of our burger issue, we held a burger smackdown — check out the winner of that burger bracket taste-off here. This list highlights the best newer burgers in L.A, and this one celebrates the best veggie burgers in L.A.!

Craziest burgers in Los Angeles

From a French onion soup burger to a BBQ pork mac 'n' cheese burger, here are the six craziest burgers in L.A.

Everson Royce burger Anne Fishbein

Burgers that make us swoon

Over the years, we've encountered quite a few burgers that deserve odes all to themselves. Check out our story about the Everson Royce burger, the Button Mash burger, and of course, the Petit Trois Burger.

Chefs' favorite burgers

Bellwether chef Ted Hopson was kind enough to give us a list of his favorite burgers.

Deep thoughts about burgers

To go along with that burger issue, our critic Besha Rodell penned an essay about what makes the burger so important to Southern California.

