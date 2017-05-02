menu

The Ultimate Guide to Los Angeles Hamburgers in Celebration of National Burger Month


The Ultimate Guide to Los Angeles Hamburgers in Celebration of National Burger Month

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.
By LA Weekly
The Big Mec at Petit Trois
The Big Mec at Petit Trois
Anne Fishbein
It's national burger month! What does that mean? No idea, really, except it's a reason to celebrate our burger riches here in Los Angeles. See below for links to all our great burger-centric stories — between them, they make up a whole lotta burger knowledge.

Ledlow Burger
Ledlow Burger
Anne Fishbein

The best burgers in Los Angeles
A few years ago, as part of our burger issue, we held a burger smackdown — check out the winner of that burger bracket taste-off here. This  list highlights the best newer burgers in L.A, and this one celebrates the best veggie burgers in L.A.!

Craziest burgers in Los Angeles
From a French onion soup burger to a BBQ pork mac 'n' cheese burger, here are the six craziest burgers in L.A.

Everson Royce burger
Everson Royce burger
Anne Fishbein

Burgers that make us swoon
Over the years, we've encountered quite a few burgers that deserve odes all to themselves. Check out our story about the Everson Royce burger, the Button Mash burger, and of course, the Petit Trois Burger.

Chefs' favorite burgers
Bellwether chef Ted Hopson was kind enough to give us a list of his favorite burgers.

In-n-Out
In-n-Out
flickr/Brian Ambrozy

Deep thoughts about burgers
To go along with that burger issue, our critic Besha Rodell penned an essay about what makes the burger so important to Southern California.

