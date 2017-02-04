menu

The Souper Bowl: All of the Best Soup Options in L.A.


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Souper Bowl: All of the Best Soup Options in L.A.

Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 9:56 a.m.
By LA Weekly
Lamb head and hoof soupEXPAND
Lamb head and hoof soup
Eddie Lin
A A

This Sunday, ginormous men in tight pants collide for hours on a nicely manicured lawn, while scores of Americans turn on their televisions to watch million dollar commercials for sugary soft drinks and weight loss drugs. While these masses' asses are firmly planted on the couch for the big game, there will be fewer folks assembled at restaurants around town. So get in formation with a flock of your fellow football-averse friends for a little celebration of your own. We like to call it, the Souper Bowl. That's right, slurp up some savory goodness at these dispensaries of hot broths and liquid comfort around L.A.

Cure Colds and Hangovers With This Iranian Lamb Head and Foot Soup
Winter, especially the kind of winter we’re experiencing recently in Southern California, is the ideal time to eat the Iranian sheep soup called kalleh pachec, a name that doubles as its ingredient list. Translated from Farsi, kalleh pacheh means head, foot.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

The Souper Bowl: All of the Best Soup Options in L.A.
Hana Ichimonme

The Find: Champon Noodle Soup at Hana Ichimonme in Little Tokyo
Ramen is champion in L.A., but the champon version has almost no name recognition. It appears L.A.’s sole source for champon (on the everyday menu) is Hana Ichimonme, located on the third floor of the rollicking Little Tokyo Galleria.

Related Stories

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Jun ramen at Tatsunoya
Jun ramen at Tatsunoya
Garrett Snyder

Expand Your Ramen Knowledge at These Noodle Shops
Ramen started in China, became a staple in Japan and, in the past decade, blew up in Southern California. It’s a pork-based soup, with noodles, so its popularity isn’t exactly a surprise. The shock, really, is that it took so long.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

The Souper Bowl: All of the Best Soup Options in L.A.EXPAND
Kayvan Gabbay

Discover Chicken Terrine Ramen at the Ramen Joint in Westchester
The Ramen Joint opened in 2016 and has been serving bowls of rich ramen ever since.  Located on a quiet, one-block stretch of almost suburban Westchester (despite being a stone's throw from LAX), it often has lines out the door.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

LA Weekly

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >