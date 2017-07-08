menu

The Spot for Plane-Spotters and Brunch-Eaters Has Reopened

Phillip Frankland Lee Dreams of Sushi in Encino


Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 12:01 p.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Courtesy The Proud Bird
The Proud Bird, a legendary LAX-adjacent restaurant and mini-aviation museum, has officially re-opened after a closure of over a year to remodel the space and re-think the menu.

The new space is bright and sprawling, with a lovely deck that's definitely home to the hottest seats in the house: it runs parallel to a runway, so hold on to your hat (and your drink and your burger) and watch the planes come and go while you eat.

The restaurant portion of The Proud Bird is called the Food Bazaar, and there are multiple stations from which to order. The food categories are a bit baffling: according to a publicist, the "themes" are Italian, Asian, American and Bludos’s BBQ. But Bludso's is an L.A. legend, so I get why it gets its own category. The menu is full of other L.A. favorites, too, from Cobb salad to chicken and waffles, from poke to burgers.

There's a full bar, and since The Proud Bird was a jumpin' weekend brunch spot before it closed, there's no reason to think it won't be again.

Read more about the history of The Proud Bird here.

11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester; (310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com.

Courtesy The Proud Bird
Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

