6 Fascinating People Who Make L.A.'s Food Scene Amazing

L.A. Weekly's People Issue 2017 is on stands now, profiling some of the brightest minds and fascinating folks of our amazing city. Los Angeles has one of the best food scenes in the universe, and now we are giving you a look at some of the faces behind it all. Check out some of the culinary all-stars featured in our People Issue here:

Andrea Crawford's little lettuce garden launched a quiet empire called Kenter Canyon Farms. Their ubiquitous boxes and bags of mixed lettuces can be found in many grocery stores. Danny Liao

How a Spago Alum Built an Empire Out of Lettuce

It's hard to say whether Andrea Crawford's career traces the culinary evolution of Los Angeles, or if she actually created it.

Danny Liao

Shibumi's Sushi Savant Shows L.A. Another Side of Japanese Cuisine

If you ask David Schlosser what's the most complex dish he serves at his restaurant, Shibumi, he'll proudly say it's the Japanese delicacy karasumi.

Danny Liao

Oinkster Founder Andre Guerrero Helped Spread Filipino Flavors to the Masses

When the Eagle Rock outpost of the Oinkster opened in 2006, local fooderati obsessed over founder Andre Guerrero's signature ube milkshake, made from the delicious purple yam.

Danny Liao

This Brewmaster Is Riding the Golden Wave of Downtown's Beer Boom

Like so many award-winning brewers, Devon Randall didn't set out to make beer for a living. And after getting her start at some of San Diego's biggest names in craft beer, she definitely never thought she'd be doing it back in her hometown of L.A., which only began to boast a beer scene of its own in the years since she left, nearly seven years ago.

Elaina Luther went from being a massage therapist and instructor to fermentation scientist in the early 2000s. Danny Liao

Probiotics Powerhouse Elaina Luther Will Make You a Fermentation Fanatic

Culture Club 101 is many things: a fermentation shop, a cafe, a marketplace, a coffee, kombucha and water-kefir stop. But above all else, the Pasadena spot is an education facility. And at the helm is entrepreneur and health advocate Elaina Luther.

Danny Liao

SpaceX's Chef Says Feeding Brainiacs Isn't Rocket Science

On one hand, Ted Cizma sees himself as the chef of a small-town restaurant. "If you think about it, SpaceX is a small town," he says. On the other hand: "I get to go to work every day in a rocket factory! How cool is that?"

