The LocoL Truck Takes to the Streets

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:35 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
The LocoL concept is reverse-engineering itself: it started as a brick and mortar restaurant, and now it's a truck everywhere.

This Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson creation, which so far has its permanent locations in Watts here in L.A., and in Oakland, is officially launching its food truck today. It will rove Los Angeles five days a week, starting in Pasadena.

The menu is an abbreviated version of the restaurants', featuring bowls, "burgs," (hot sandwiches like bbq turkey and chicken sausage) and "foldies," which are a sort of griddled soft taco. The prices are all one dollar more than at the Watts restaurant, though they're the same as in Oakland.

Check the site for daily locations. You know you'll want to get there early.

