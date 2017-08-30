menu

L.A. Is Now Home to the Tallest Open-Air Bar in the Western Hemisphere

This May Be the Best Traditional Japanese Breakfast in L.A. County


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

L.A. Is Now Home to the Tallest Open-Air Bar in the Western Hemisphere

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 9:22 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Spire 73EXPAND
Spire 73
Wonho Frank Lee
A A

The InterContinental hotel chain has opened a new location downtown, and its main selling point is the view. Fair enough — it is pretty impressive.

The 73-story building (the tallest on the West Coast, if you're counting the spire rising from the roof) is occupied by hotel rooms on floors 31 to 68. Above that are the common areas, all with glorious views.

Sora, a sushi barEXPAND
Sora, a sushi bar
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Stories

Sora, on the 69th floor, is a sushi restaurant with a conveyor belt running along the windows, which is a cute idea. Next door is Dekkadance — I don't support the name — that is essentially an upscale buffet. One floor up is the lobby bar, which specializes in vodka and serves a menu that's clearly all about indulgence: duck-fat fries, foie gras, caviar — that kind of thing.

La Boucherie on 71EXPAND
La Boucherie on 71
Wonho Frank Lee

Going up to the 71st floor, we find La Boucherie on 71, a restaurant that is not for the common man. Most of us can't afford it, but the tableside butchery sounds exciting!

And at the very tippy top, on the 73rd floor, is Spire 73, an open-air bar dotted with both fountains and fire pits. It has the tallest restaurant view in the city (sorry, 71Above) and a big menu of small plates. This is the one I'd recommend for a big night out: you'll get the best view with the least damage to the bank account.

900 Wilshire Blvd., downtown; (213) 688?7777, dtla.intercontinental.com.

The lobby at the InterContinentalEXPAND
The lobby at the InterContinental
Courtesy InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown
Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >