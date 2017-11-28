 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Saimin soupEXPAND
Saimin soup
Danny Liao

Come to This Coffee Shop for Community, and Stay for the Sukiyaki

Katherine Spiers | November 28, 2017 | 11:06am
AA

If you were new to L.A. and looking for a sense of community, you'd be smart to start hanging out at Gardena Bowl. It's a community center ostensibly built around a bowling alley — but really the main event is the restaurant.

It's a coffee shop in an older sense of the term, where the focus isn't on coffee at all but on big plates of crowd-pleasing food that's never too expensive and can be eaten at the counter. The people working there are all kind, and will leave you alone for as long as you need.

Inside the Gardena Bowl Coffee ShopEXPAND
Inside the Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop
Danny Liao

The bowling alley was built in 1948 when community leaders noticed that there were "something like 160 bowling teams" in the area but no alley in Gardena itself. I'm not sure from my brief research when the coffee shop became a Japanese-inflected Hawaiian restaurant ("Hawaiian" in the sense of anything from the northern half of the Pacific Rim), but perhaps it always was — Gardena has long had a big Japanese and Pacific Islander population.

The always full Gardena Bowl parking lotEXPAND
The always full Gardena Bowl parking lot
Danny Liao

The food here is a study in midcentury inventiveness, still serving the mashups that emerged in the 1950s. Spaghetti Bolognese? That's Portuguese sausage in the sauce. Hot dog fried rice? Of course.

The "Hawaiian Royal"EXPAND
The "Hawaiian Royal"
Danny Liao

If this type of cuisine is new to you, I recommend diving in head-first. Get the signature dish the restaurant calls the Hawaiian Royal: rice, eggs, green onions, chashu, Portuguese sausage and teriyaki sauce. You'll know within two bites if you're into Hawaiian food.

SukiyakiEXPAND
Sukiyaki
Danny Liao

The huge menu offers breakfast all day, plus tempura, egg foo young, BLTs and sukiyaki, among other items. It has Spam musubi, of course. Really good Spam musubi.

Inside the Gardena Bowl Coffee ShopEXPAND
Inside the Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop
Danny Liao

The restaurant — and the bowling alley — has such a great mix of people that you might be inspired to join a league. I sometimes suspect people bowl here just for an excuse to order dinner to-go. Saimin can be addictive.

And if you know more about the coffee shop's history, please let me know.

15707 S. Vermont Ave., Gardena; (310) 532-0820, gardenabowlcoffeeshop.com.

 
Katherine Spiers is L.A. Weekly's food editor and has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >