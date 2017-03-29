menu

You Can Enter the New Most Important Food Writing Awards in America


Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7:44 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
There's a person on food Twitter who goes by Subtle Cheddar, and his handle is @shitfoodblogger. I've heard through the grapevine that he is, indeed, a white male, but as far as I know that's just conjecture. He has more than 12,000 followers and his uses his power to pillory food journalism. His barbs are often deserved.

Subtle Cheddar recently announced the Food Writing That Is Good Awards, a contest open to any kind of food-related content. One of the prizes is some candy. Another prize is some beans.

The contest is a reaction to mainstream food writing awards that have submission fees. There are some people, Cheddar included, who call that pay-to-play.

Which is not to say that these awards don't have an entry fee: Every submission must be accompanied by proof of a minimum $1 donation to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit whose stated aim is to end childhood hunger and increase food access.

There seem to be multipronged goals with this contest. Donating to a good cause is a big one. But it also aims to loosen up food writing, give it a chance to not take itself too seriously all the time. Just about anything is eligible for nomination, including Twitter accounts and single photographs. You should enter. You'll be doing good, and you might win vodka or some underpants. Deadline is March 31. Here's the entry form.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

