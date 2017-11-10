The Best Thanksgiving Desserts to Order This Week

L.A.'s bakers — actually, our confectioners of all stripes — are pulling out all the stops for this year's big face-stuffing celebration. It's not just pumpkin and apple pies showing up on the table for Thanksgiving this year. There's butterscotch and coconut and marzipan and ice cream ... so much ice cream. Read on to see the desserts that will impress your friends the most this holiday. Remember to order as soon as possible.

EXPAND Pumpkin cheesecake ice cream pie Courtesy Small Batch

Small Batch

Small Batch is a new ice cream shop from Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson, who's got a westside empire growing. And its going big for its first Thanksgiving: a pumpkin cheesecake ice cream pie. You'll be the belle of the ball if you show up to dinner with this creation.

12222 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista; (424) 289-9552, smallbatchcreamery.com.

EXPAND Courtesy McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

McConnell's Thanksgiving tradition is a pumpkin ice cream pie. It comes with a spiced Graham cracker crust, pumpkin pie ice cream, pecan pralines, and salted caramel sauce. Order by Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. (be sure to order the $3 dry ice at the same time, if you want it) to be picked up at the McConnell's location of your choice.

Multiple locations. mcconnells.com.

EXPAND Cake Monkey Amy McCullaugh

Cake Monkey

Cake Monkey makes some of the city's favorite desserts, and it's offering a couple special Thanksgiving options. Try a butterscotch pudding pie or a pumpkin tart, and if you'd like, request a gluten-free Graham cracker crusts for either dessert. Desserts are available for pre-order by noon on Nov. 21.

7807 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; (323) 932-1142, cakemonkey.com.

EXPAND Magpies Amy McCullaugh

Magpies Softserve

Soft serve pie! Why not? Magpies is selling two confections for Thanksgiving that combine L.A.'s perennial obsession with east coast traditions. There's a pumpkin pecan soft serve pie (pumpkin pie-flavored soft serve layered with salted caramel sauce and candied pecans, topped with brown butter pecan crumble and whipped cream in a Graham cracker crust) and a vegan Dutch apple soft serve pie (vegan apple pie soft serve with homemade apple butter and toasted almonds, topped with a marzipan brown sugar streusel in a vegan Graham cracker crust). Both are available for pre-order until Nov. 21.

2660 Griffith Park Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 486-7094, magpiessoftserve.com.

FrankieLucy Bakeshop

This tiny new Silver Lake storefront is selling a selection of upside-down pies for Thanksgiving in a delightful range of flavors. Available in regular and mini varieties, customers can choose pumpkin, ube (purple yam), buko (young coconut), pandan, chocolate or vanilla. They all come with a bruleed Graham cracker crumble topping. Pre-order before Nov. 19.

3116 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 285-1458, frankielucybakeshop.com.

EXPAND Persimmon-walnut-stuffing ice cream Courtesy Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw

Ice cream chain Salt & Straw is known for getting pretty crazy with its flavors sometimes. During November it's selling Thanksgiving-themed flavors (that can be picked up in the shops and at supermarkets), some of which seem like novelties, some of which sound really good.The varieties include sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, buttered mashed potatoes and gravy, persimmon walnut stuffing, salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey and spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie. I'd enthusiastically buy three of those flavors!

Multiple locations. saltandstraw.com.

