Sip These Summer Cocktails From Santa Monica to Highland Park

Courtesy Belcampo

With the weather heating up in Los Angeles, there’s no time like now to head to a restaurant or bar to taste the flavors of summer. You’ll find some tiki-inspired drinks as well as classic cocktails using spirits infused with tropical fruits. There are slushy drinks, but also an overarching trend of lower alcohol content so imbibers can continue on with the day. Refreshing flavors are central to giving reprieve from the heat, whether summertime revelers are on the patio or enjoying the comforts of a/c.

You can order a variety of these summery takes at a bar near you. Read on for the what and where:

Belcampo Cup — Belcampo

Josh Goldman serves up this ultra bright, easy-to-drink cocktail combining Lustau sweet vermouth and Moscatel sherry with ver jus, blueberries, lemon, ginger mint, cucumber and Mixwell dandelion tonic water. Poured over crushed ice and sipped from a mug, the Cup is a perfect pairing for brunch.

Multiple locations; belcampo.com.

EXPAND Esther Tseng

Pandas on the Boulevard – Big Bar

Bar manager Cari Hah takes the Boulevardier on a tropical spin by infusing Jack Daniels with toasted coconut and Luxardo bitters with pandan leaf. The result is a boozy, aromatic cocktail that somehow still goes down as easy as the summer sun thanks to its ultra balanced composition.

1927 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz; (323) 644-0100, alcovecafe.com/bigbar.

EXPAND Courtesy Otium

Frojito — Otium

While frose might have already jumped the shark, Chris Amirault has instead slushified the the classic mojito. His "frojito" is equal parts Cana Brava rum, Plantation Pineapple rum and lime for a blended glass of paradise. Enjoy at the foot of the beautiful Broad Museum, and the Otium patio is your architecturally appointed paradise.

222 S. Hope St., Downtown; (213) 935-8500, otiumla.com.

EXPAND Courtesy The Ponte

The Expat — The Ponte

We take everything back we said about low ABV, because Ryan Wainwright’s Italian-French twist on the Piña Colada is also boozed up. The Expat combines overproof Plantation O.F.T.D. rum and Lazaaroni Amaro with sherry, cold pressed pineapple juice, coconut cream and lime. The copper pineapple cup further amps up the chill factor of sipping the drink through your metal cocktail straw.

8265 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove; (323) 746-5130, thepontela.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Michael's

Around the Campfire — Michael’s

Meredith Hayman and her bar team hickory-smoke their bourbon for this cocktail. They add Carpano Antica vermouth and blackberry liqueur as well as summer apricots and lemon from the Santa Monica Farmers' Market for a ripe, earthy midsummer treat.

1147 3rd St., Santa Monica; (310) 451-0843, michaelssantamonica.com.

EXPAND Genevieve Adams

The OG Ice-T — E.P. & L.P.

This Thai tea is boozed up with white whiskey but also enhanced by other things tropical, such as guanabana and coconut milk. Amaro and tapiocas give it tang and tack, two things you’ll definitely need while sipping balls through a straw on a West Hollywood rooftop.

603 La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 855-9955, eplosangeles.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Rossoblu

Casanova’s Cup — Rossoblu

It’s a good thing Rossoblu has such a huge patio seating area, because the grappa and vodka-based Casanova’s Cup is the perfect cocktail on which to enjoy one. Brynn Smith adds lemon, blackberries and basil for this tasty sipper that’s also easy on the eyes.

1124 San Julian St., Downtown; (213) 749-1099, rossoblula.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Accomplice

Aperol, yuzu, carrot, orange, vanilla, sake — Accomplice

This orange-colored, sake-based beauty packs a subtle punch thanks to drink maker Gaby Mlynarczyk’s gift for garden-based cocktails. Aperol, yuzu and vanilla add texture and depth to the orange and carrot juices in the cocktail. It’s like drinking the garden straight from the glass.

3811 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista; (310) 574-7610, accomplicebar.com.

EXPAND Jenn Wong

Endless Summer — Good Housekeeping

Alex Barbatsis riffs on the Final Word cocktail, using apricot liqueur, honey and apricot with rye, yellow Chartreuse and lemon juice. It’s a great seasonal rendition of a full bodied classic, perfect for enjoying while lounging in one of the dark booths at Good Housekeeping.

5635 Figueroa St., Highland Park; (323) 739-6928.

EXPAND Courtesy The Bazaar

Rose Sangria — The Bazaar

If your rosé needs a little dressing up, head on over to The Bazaar, where Billy Yoder has created a special sangria. He adds grapefruit, lemon, maraschino and cava for a little brightness and sweetness — and some fizz, to boot.

465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove; (310) 246-5555.

