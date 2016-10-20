The Best Restaurants on Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica’s Food Heaven

EXPAND Thyme Cafe and Market

While the local culinary scene has been abuzz with trendy openings in Silver Lake, the developmental boom of DTLA and the cultural preservation of West Hollywood, a stretch of Santa Monica has quietly emerged as one of the best dining neighborhoods in the city. All at once, an area traditionally monopolized by cheesy tourist traps and overpriced bars has transformed into one of L.A.’s premiere destinations for celebrity chefs, discerning food lovers and hotly anticipated concepts. And, in many ways, Ocean Park Boulevard has set the tone for this area’s food landscape.

Marked by concepts that balance accessibility with chef-driven menus, the beachy street represents a new addition to classic L.A. restaurant strips like Montana, Sawtelle, or West 3rd. Concentrated along the stretch between Lincoln and 32nd, these elevated neighborhood restaurants embody the spirit of the laid-back beach town.

Local Kitchen and Bar

Local Kitchen and Bar

If there’s an MVP of the Ocean Park restaurant scene, it’s the pizza, wine and small plates-focused Local Kitchen and Bar. Though it only opened just last year, this eatery was destined for success thanks to founder and Santa Monica culinary vet Maire Byrne, the culinary genius behind nearby Thyme Cafe and Market and Thyme Catering. She brings her family-friendly atmosphere and elevated comfort foods to Local Kitchen and Bar in the form of a sit-down concept that offers, appropriately, everything a local could ask for: an unbeatable bar program, seasonal menu of re-interpreted comfort foods, outdoor patio and remarkably well-priced happy hour. 1736 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 296-9007, localkitchenandwinebar.com.

The OP Café

The OP Café

At The OP Cafe, lifelong Santa Monica residents Mark and Lani Verge run their quintessential California eatery with one motto in mind: it’s personal. An local landmark, the bright yellow beach bungalow first opened in 1996, and has been serving up some of the best breakfasts and lunches in L.A. ever since. For surfers, families, and anyone who likes their breakfast burritos with a side of local flair, there’s no better place to spend a lazy afternoon — or hungover morning. 3117 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 452-5720, theopcafe.com.

Uplifters Kitchen

Part coffee shop, part bakery, part breakfast and lunch restaurant, Uplifters Kitchen is equally fitting for a work lunch, brunch with friends, and afternoon of coffee and work. In fact, there’s so much going on here it’s hard to choose where to start between the signature chocolate chip cookies, Stumptown cold brews and signature frittatas. Thankfully, you don’t have to try everything the first time — you’ll want to come back — or all at once; in the spirit of hospitality and encouraging customers to take their time at Uplifters Kitchen, the restaurant offers free wi-fi. 2819 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 664-8868, uplifterskitchen.com.

Crimson Mediterranean Cookhouse

Tucked inside a shopping center that also boasts a Starbucks and Yogurtland, it’d be easy to overlook Crimson Mediterranean Cookhouse. But those who do stop in are treated to some of the most fresh and accessible Mediterranean dishes in the city, ranging from grilled chicken kabobs to falafel wraps. The menu, which also features Intelligentsia Coffee, is built on a foundation of seasonal ingredients, organic produce, Middle Eastern spices, and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats; the result is a series of bright, flavorful dishes that are easy both on your body and your wallet. 2901 Ocean Park Blvd. #127, Santa Monica; (310) 396-2400, crimsonla.com.

Carvery Kitchen

A modern deli focused on redefining this age-old restaurant concept, you won’t find any flavorless cold cuts or stale rolls at this spot; the bread is baked fresh daily, the meats are slow-roasted, and the ingredients are free from preservatives and hormones. And though the restaurant’s “Roasted and Toasted” motto sets the bar pretty high (because, yum), the menu not only delivers on this ambitious promise but exceeds expectations with its selections of homemade soups, dip-style sandwiches, open face crisps, savory bowls and all-day breakfast. AKA the Holy Grail for L.A. foodies. 3101 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 450-0880, carverykitchen.com.

Thyme Café and Market

The original concept from Local Kitchen and Bar’s founder, Thyme Cafe and Market opened in 2009 as one of the seminal eateries on this not-yet-hip restaurant strip. The type of go-to cafe every neighborhood needs, regulars come back again and again for Thyme’s salads, sandwiches, Sunday brunch and easy-going wine menu, as well as the selection of themed, seasonal, and custom gift boxes and Hollywood Bowl picnic baskets. And the pastries. Don’t miss the pastries. 1630 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 399-8800, thymecafeandmarket.com.

