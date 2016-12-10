The Best Restaurants, Bars, Cookbooks and Cocktails to Get You Through the Holidays

Dinner Lab event Danny Liao

Holiday magic doesn't start and stop at presents. Drinking and eating the days away are another part of the holidays that make them so special. Here are our tips on how to wine and dine this year.

Best Los Angeles Restaurants Open On Christmas Eve

This year, restaurant Christmas Eve dinners are trending rather upscale, with expensive ingredients and plenty of sparkling wine. So go big and splash out on Dec. 24 — after all, it's Chrismukkah, so it's two holidays in one! And yes, there's a lot of seafood. Read on to find out where to party. (And remember to make reservations!)

Dylan + Jeni

Best Los Angeles Restaurants Open on Christmas

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, if cooking doesn't make you happy, you definitely shouldn't do it, for your happiness and that of your loved ones. So go out for dinner! Here are some of the best restaurant Christmas dinners around L.A. — fun, upscale-but-not-stuffy venues for some champagne and celebrations. And, as always, remember to make reservations!

EXPAND Julia Stotz

Adult Gift Guide: Bottles of Liquor Produced in SoCal

Come December, there’s a good chance you’ll be left feeling flat out of ideas for at least a couple people on your gift list. Don’t fret — we’ve got the secret to finding that elusive, mysterious Holy Grail of the holiday season: the perfect present. In fact, we’ve got a few options, all made right here in Southern California: cacao rum, locally produced pinot noir and aloe liqueur, among other sophisticated liquid treats.

EXPAND Anush Apur, an Armenian sweet winter porridge from chef Vartan Abgaryan Bradley Tuck/Noted Media

Unmissable Holiday Recipes From L.A.'s Favorite Chefs

We have a wealth of diversity in L.A.'s chef community and, unsurprisingly, their holiday traditions and recipes are just as diverse. Read about their traditions here, and see below for a sampling of holiday recipes, from Armenian porridge to beef tongue stew.

Robin Ha

6 New Cookbooks That Will Surprise You

This was a fantastic year for cookbooks. Not only were a large number of them published but they also came in many forms: While the traditional short-blurb-with-recipe model is still popular, there has been a new interest in cookbooks that experiment with the format. There is a lot of storytelling in cookbooks now, giving readers and recipe makers a deeper dive into the author's backstory and inspiration. Plus, cookbook art is better that ever. Here are six cookbooks on every food lover's wish list.

Xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung Clarissa Wei

Stuck at a Mall? These Are the Best Restaurant Options

It's the holiday season! Which means it's also the season of consumerism. It's likely that you'll find yourself at a mall sometime this month. But with all the crowds and the potential for fights over Xboxes, you can't let yourself get hangry. So, here are the best restaurants in Los Angeles malls — make a beeline for them if you start to feel peckish while shopping. These spots also all have full bars, so if you need to take the edge off, here's where to do it. (But take Lyft if you do get sloshed!)

