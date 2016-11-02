The Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners in L.A. This Year

Flickr / Jennie Ivins

Are you looking forward to removing yourself from Thanksgiving this year? You know, except for the whole eating the feast part? Go to a restaurant! Here's the ultimate list to restaurant Thanksgiving dinners around L.A.

Dessert Lovers: Akasha

The whole spread at Akasha is pretty impressive. Soup or salad, focaccia and cornbread, six different family-style sides to choose from (everyone in your group gets a pick for the whole table), and then there are the main course options: turkey with chestnut and sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, pan gravy and cranberry chutney; roasted trout and lobster sauce with skillet cornbread stuffing and mashed potatoes; roasted king trumpet and hen of the woods mushrooms with squash, spelt bread, chestnut and sage stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, vegan gravy and cranberry chutney. But it's the pie buffet that's going to bring down the house. That's right, pie buffet. Pumpkin pie, Olive Oil Pecan Pie, Chocolate-Bourbon Banana Cream Pie, Sour Cherry Slab Pie, Triple Berry Pie, Oat Crumble Lemon Meringue Pie, Vegan Apple Tart, Dark Vegan Chocolate Salty Caramel Tart, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream and Vegan Coconut Whip. Yes, they all deserve to be capitalized. Go nuts.

$75 per person, $35 for children 12 and under exclusive of beverage, tax and 20% gratuity.

Vegan: Erven

A good choice for those eschewing animal products, Erven will have Parker House rolls with pickles and mustard, beets with parsnips, herbed granola and greens; kale cavatelli with squash, mushrooms, Asian pears and sage; onion bread pudding with mixed mushrooms and a bunch of other veggie delights. Cap it off with their pumpkin custard with gingersnap cookies, salted caramel and pecan brittle.

$45 per person.

Late-Night: The Pikey

Some people keep it relatively quiet on the Thanksgiving holiday, but if you want to get lit, The Pikey is a great option. The British-style pub serves a pretty impressive spread until 2 a.m. The turkey plate includes both breast and sausage, and comes with onions, biscuits, green bean casserole and gravy, as well as a couple sides of your choosing. Or, bring great dishonor to the Pilgrims by choosing a British dish, be in fish and chips or curry. Either way, definitely start with oysters.

$40 per guest for the turkey dinners; starters, appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts are priced à la carte, ranging from $3.50 - $32.

Food Nerds: Tavern

Tavern has some excellent foodie cred every day of the year, so naturally they're keeping their culinary game on point for the holidays, too. The turkey breast and stuffed leg comes with sourdough stuffing with turkey sausage, almonds, dates and cavolo nero, the sweet potatoes are basted in sherry and roasted shallots, and the pecan bar is adorned with chocolate sauce and milk gelato. There's a vegan option as well.

$85 per adult, $45 for children 12 and under, no charge for children four and under.

Deep Valley: The Gallery

If you're on the very north end of the county, check out The Gallery's menu of classics. There's a turkey dinner, of course, but perhaps the prime rib or rack of lamb or pork chop appeal more. Or heck, go for the duck breast or surf and turf! (Lobster and filet mignon, of course.)

Prices vary.

Ocean Views: Catch

For those looking for a beautiful beach view background with your side of stuffing, Catch, at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, will be featuring a three-course menu. Guests can pick from the set menu, with highlights including butternut squash soup or a salad to start, slow roasted turkey with mashed sweet potatoes and citrus cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pecan pie or an apple tart to finish.

$95 per person.

Upper Crust: The Belvedere

This one's pricey, but it includes bottomless Champagne. Sorry, we mean "free-flowing" — this is a classy joint. There will be turkey, of course, but braised veal is also an option.

$135 per person.

Straightforward: Taste on Melrose

Taste is offering a pretty abundant Thanksgiving menu, but it's sticking to the classics. The family-style meal with include fennel salad and macaroni and cheese to start, followed by pulled turkey breast with white gravy, cranberry sauce, and brioche stuffing, prime rib with au jus, horseradish crème fraiche, and crispy shallots or stuffed acorn squash with wild rice, kale, gala apples and tomato chutney. There is a selection of desserts, too: pie, tart or bread pudding.

$45 per person.

More Vegan: Crossroads

This particular Santa Monica vegan restaurant is very highly regarded for its omnivore-pleasing food. Diners will feast on butternut squash bisque nutmeg Crème Fraiche 2nd Course Autumn chop salad kohlrabi, granny smith apples, persimmons, candied pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette 3rd Course Holiday Spiced Chickpea Cake w/ cranberry cabernet sauce Mashed potatoes w/ porcini gravy Classic stuffing (GF option) Brussel sprouts w/ crispy shallots, currants, maple mustard glaze Sweet potato biscuits 4th Course apple-pear crumble, vanilla ice cream or pumpkin crème brûlée, pecan praline

$75 per person.

Hollywood Style: Public Kitchen & Bar

Located inside The Hollywood Roosevelt, Public Kitchen & Bar is the critically-acclaimed classic American brasserie created by Executive Chef and Restauranteur Tim Goodell. For Thanksgiving, head over for a Thanksgiving Day dinner offering a 3-course prix fixe menu for $68 from 4pm – 9pm with our last seating at 8:45pm. Menu items include a Roasted Free Ranger Turkey, Branzino or Wagyu Hanger Steak served with all the fixings: Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Grilled Asparagus with Romesco, Corn Bread and Brioche Stuffing, Cranberry Compote, Spiced Yam Puree with Citrus Meringue.

$68 per person.

