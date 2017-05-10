5 New Happy Hours to Try in Los Angeles

EXPAND The bar at So Long, Hi Courtesy So Long, Hi

While half the restaurants in town are launching new brunches, the other springtime trend you you can always count on is a flurry of new happy hours. Some established restaurants are launching new happy hours, one is adding a new element to its long-standing happy hour (it features all-you-can-drink rosé, which seems like a pretty sweet deal) and some are just brand-spanking-new eateries that want to serve you cheap after-work drinks. Here are five new and noteworthy happy hours to check out around town.

Soca

This new restaurant in Sherman Oaks has just today launched its happy hour, which really is only an hour long but runs every day the place is open (Tue.-Sat,) from 5-6 p.m. The happy hour menu is available at the bar, and features food priced from $8-$15. Drinks are $10, including wine and six variations on the gin and tonic.

14015 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. (818) 301-4300, soca-la.com/bar.

EXPAND The East Side cocktail at Mama Lion, one of the drinks on the new restaurant's happy hour menu Alen Lin

Mama Lion

At this new Koreatown restaurant that bills itself as a "supper club," there's a special happy hour menu from 5-7 p.m. on weekdays (at the bar only), on which everything costs $6.01. That includes food, such as crispy avocado samosas, truffled white bean hummus and a half dozen oysters, and also classic cocktails and red or white wine.

601 S. Western Ave., Koreatown. (213) 377-5277, mamalion.com.

Le Petit Paris

Le Petit Paris has always had a decent happy hour menu, but its has just added a new patio-specific happy hour. The deal is, you can get a bottomless glass of rosé for $18 and $1 oysters (in addition to the regular happy hour menu) on weekdays from 4-7 p.m.

418 S. Spring St., downtown. lepetitparisla.com.

EXPAND The lounge area at Red Herring Anne Fishbein

Red Herring

On Red Herring's recently launched happy hour menu, you can find bar bites from $3-$9, house wine for $7, and craft beer in cans for $4. The Eagle Rock restaurant's happy hour runs from 5-7 p.m., Tues.-Fri. in the bar and lounge area.

1661 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. (323) 739-0004, redherringla.com.

So Long, Hi

This new downtown Thai restaurant from David Tewasart (Sticky Rice, Side Chick) and Bryan Sharafkhah-Sharp (White Guy Pad Thai) has what they call their "Dirt Cheap Happy Hour" on weekdays from 3-7 p.m. The happy hour menu includes $2 beers, $6 bar bites and $5 pad thai.

518 W. Seventh St., downtown. (213) 537-0333.