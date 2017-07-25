menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Is the Best Kimchi in Los Angeles

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:12 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
This is not Da Jeong's kimchi, but it's a nice picture of fermented cabbage.
This is not Da Jeong's kimchi, but it's a nice picture of fermented cabbage.
Flickr/Charles Haynes
A A

Kimchi is one of this planet's great culinary inventions. Cabbage mixed with something spicy and something funky, left to ferment underground in jars, is a genius move — one that is rightfully celebrated to this day. And what's even more interesting is that while most kimchi looks pretty similar, different cooks somehow create very different versions using almost identical ingredients.

The cooks at Da Jeong in Koreatown, tucked behind Olympic Spa, have created a nearly magical version of kimchi. It's deeply funky, barely spicy, and literally effervescent on the tongue. (Actually, maybe their secret ingredient is fairy dust.)

Most items at Da Jeong are quite good, especially the bossam, slices of pork belly served with raw cabbage, garlic, jalapeños and lightly fermented daikon. The restaurant really shines with its banchan, a varied collection of braised, pickled and boiled vegetables from potatoes to seaweed.

But that kimchi is the true star. Maybe some fairy dust does get mixed in, but the exceptional flavor probably comes from shrimp paste and oysters. Remember: As in all things, the funkier the better.

983 Fifth Ave., Koreatown. (323) 931-8900

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >