From Mochi to Bingsoo: A Tour of L.A.'s Best International Frozen Treats

EXPAND Sweet Rose Creamery chef and co-owner Shiho Yoshikawa Emily Hart Roth

Shiho Yoshikawa has dedicated her life to sweet, cold things. As the chef and co-owner of Sweet Rose Creamery, Yoshikawa is always seeking out inspiration for her own ice cream flavors and dessert creations. And L.A. is a wonderful place to find that inspiration, with a wealth of international frozen desserts all over the city.

Since this summer's unrelenting heat won't be subsiding anytime soon, we thought it would be a perfect time to get Yoshikawa's suggestions for the most delicious ways to cool off. Here are her seven favorite international frozen treats in the city.

7. Spoon by H

"Get the coconut shaved ice with mango and mochi. The ice is made with coconut milk. It's so refreshing, and their mochi filled with red bean are the most pillowy mochi ever. Their waffle is light and crisp, and you can't go wrong with vanilla ice cream on top." 7158 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; (323) 930-0789, spoonbyh.com.

Strawberry bingsoo at Sul & Beans Trisha V ./yelp

6. Sul & Beans

"Bingsoo is what you go for here. I love too much here to recommend just one: fresh strawberry, mango with condensed milk, bitter matcha, nutty black sesame with sweet bean and chewy mochi combo! And don't forget to get some injeolumi toast to go with bingsoo! You must go there on an empty stomach." 621 S. Western Ave.,

Koreatown; (213) 385-5510.

5. Elado

"Mexican-style ice cream sundae fun! From churros with horchata ice cream topped with cajeta drizzle to watermelon lime sorbet with fresh cucumbers and chili tamarind candy. Sweet, tangy, salty and spicy dance on your tongue." 6033 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera; (562) 656-4383.

4. Hwa Sun Ji Tea and Coffee

"Pat bingsoo and herbal tea. Chopped-up fruit goes well with the crunchier shaved ice here. I love any of their herbal teas; it's a nice accompaniment to the cold pat bingsoo. Their complementary cookies are delicious, too!" 3960 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown; (213) 382-5302.

Mateo's Ice Cream & Fruit Bars Emma Courtland

3. Mateo's Ice Cream & Fruit Bars

"An endless array of flavors and colors of paletas and ice cream. It's fun but frustrating to choose just one, because I want to taste them all! I especially love all the tropical fruit offerings." 4929 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, and various other locations; (310) 313-7625.

2. Midori Matcha Cafe

"What can I say, I am a hoji tea and soft-serve fan. If you serve it, I will eat it, always! Of course, their green tea is tasty as well!" 123 Astronaut Ellison Onizuka St., downtown; midorimatchatea.com.

EXPAND Mikawaya mochi. Anne Fishbein

1. Mikawaya

"To me, this is comfort food. I tried it the first time I came to L.A, and it made me think of the tsukimi-daifuku, the mochi ice cream I grew up with in Japan. It always makes me think of high school and college days." 118 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, downtown; (213) 624-1681, mikawayamochi.com.

