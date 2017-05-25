Our Favorite Summery Things to Eat and Drink in L.A.

Courtesy Shutterstock

Summer's here! Okay, perhaps not officially. But you know that Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to L.A.'s sweatiest, but most fun, season of the year. Here we've compiled some information on eating and drinking your way from May to September. Get out there and have some fun.

The 10 Best Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in Los Angeles

We all know intellectually that high-calorie treats will actually crank up your body's temperature ... but, ice cream is served cold, and it's delicious, so we eat it all summer and enjoy ourselves. Go to every shop and decide what your new favorite flavor is — it's a summer project!

The Best Restaurant Patios in Los Angeles

There are some charming little patios hidden around Los Angeles, and no better time of year than right now to seek them out.

The Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Los Angeles

Sometimes you'd rather have dinner with your four-legged friends. They're kind of weird about food, but they're always nice. These restaurants are happy to accommodate you, usually out on a patio, with water bowls scattered about.

10 Best Outdoor Dining Spots

Want to dine on a beach? On a rooftop overlooking all of downtown? We have options!

Best Stores for Picnic Supplies

Looking to make your own feast? Here are the stores that sell the very best picnic snacks to take to the beach or the Bowl.

The Best Things to Do in L.A. This Summer

And if you want to know how to party it up in every possible way this summer, check this list out: we've got you covered.

