The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Los Angeles

EXPAND Superba Food + Bread Courtesy Superba

The powers that be have decided that April is Grilled Cheese Month, but really, it's not like we need permission to eat this most simple, most perfect creation at any time. Los Angeles really excels at comfort food, so it's no surprise that a lot of restaurants have grilled cheese sandwiches on their menus. Upscale restaurants tend to add a more exotic mix of cheeses, but it's the same core idea: dairy and carbs. For the purposes of this list, any grilled cheese sandwiches with meat have been excluded.

Superba Food + Bread

Superba starts with brioche, and adds orange cheddar and mozzarella to the pan. It's quite a simple sandwich — more cooking time is probably given to its side dish, roasted tomato-basil soup. It also comes with a dill pickle. But none of that would be worth anything if the sandwich itself didn't offer pure bliss.

1900 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice. (310) 907-5075, superbafoodandbread.com.

Apple Pan

An off-menu item. It's offered with your choice of cheddar or Swiss on white, wheat or rye. The Apple Pan isn't known for dizzying variation, just stoic consistency. It would be hard to suggest sitting at the counter of this L.A. landmark for a GC, when the burgers are so great, but who knows — maybe you're avoiding meat or want an appetizer before your meal. Either which way, as our dining companions all declared, "Now that's a grilled cheese!" Unlike some of its fancy counterparts, this isn't a huge oozing mass; it offers no-frills, faultless, bites of melted cheese on crispy sandwich bread that has been slathered with mayo instead of butter — the secret ingredient we should all embrace. Served with crinkle-cut hamburger pickles and pitted jumbo black olives.—Rachael Narins

10801 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A. (310) 475-3585.

EXPAND Boneyard Bistro Michele Gomez

Boneyard Bistro

Here's a grilled cheese that wants to party. A recent addition to the weekend and late-night menus at Boneyard Bistro, the "jalapeño popper grilled cheese" contains jack and cheddar. And cream cheese. And crispy onions, and jalapeño strips. It's not too spicy, since not many seeds make it into the sandwich, but the greenery is good for counteracting the three types of cheese it joins on the sandwich.

13539 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. (818) 906-7427, boneyardbistro.com.

Click below to see more sandwiches.

