L.A.'s Best Food Trucks, According to NoMad Truck Chef Ashley Abodeely

Going from the kitchen of the world's best restaurant (according to the judges of the World's 50 Best Restaurants) to a food truck in Los Angeles might seem like a strange career trajectory, but it suits chef Ashley Abodeely just fine.

Abodeely worked as a line cook at Eleven Madison Park (which received the aforementioned No. 1 spot on the World's 50 Best list this year), then became a sous chef and eventually an executive sous chef at NoMad in New York City. This year, she moved to L.A. to head up the NoMad food truck, with the eventual plan of leading the opening team of NoMad L.A. in late fall of this year. And that time on the truck has introduced her to a whole world of good eating.

"I’m a newbie to L.A. and the West Coast in general," Abodeely says. "In the past year I've driven all around this town serving our NoMad food to Angelenos. During that process I've come across some amazing and super tasty food from other trucks in the city. These are a few of my favorites."

7. Coolhaus

"I’ve seen it in the stores across the country, but to finally have a freshly made ice cream sandwich from the truck is incredible. Really fun flavors such as avocado sea salt, chocolate chipotle and buttered French toast. You can mix and match any flavors with cookies to make the perfect sandwich. Definitely a unique truck design as well! They are at most food truck events all over the city." cool.haus

The #7 at Yeastie Boys: a hand-rolled Tillamook sharp cheddar bagel stuffed with smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato and salt-and-pepper Kettle Chips, plus avocado spread, onion jam and house-made chipotle cream cheese ($12) Chelsee Lowe

6. Yeastie Boys

"Love a taste of New York City in L.A. with their bagels, lox and cream cheese. I like to build my own as if I were ordering from a Brooklyn corner bodega. You can find them roaming the streets in Echo Park and at other large food truck festivals." yeastieboysbagels.com

5. India Jones

"Get the butter chicken over rice — it’s enough food for two, and the tender chicken and clean flavors make this dish really stand out. They also have a brick-and-mortar shop just south of downtown at the intersection of Broadway and Main (also great for takeout if you're in the area!)." indiajonesthekitchen.com

4. Chanchos

"Fresh fried crispy shell tacos! They only have one truck around town that makes them, so it’s harder to find on the street (though they are at sporting events around the city). If you can catch them, get the crispy taco with pork or the al pastor. They offer traditional, simple toppings, but they are always seasoned right and super flavorful." chanchostacos.com

Tacos al pastor at Tacos Leo T. Nguyen

3. Leos’s Tacos

"Famous citywide for a reason, and they serve until the sun is almost coming up. They have a few locations around the town, including on the corner of Pico and La Brea and in Echo Park on Glendale Ave. The al pastor is my No. 1 pick. I’ve eaten more in the past year than I have my entire life! And that pineapple …" leostacostruck.com

2. Pickles and Peas

"I finally found home when I tasted Omar’s hummus. Traditional Lebanese food at its best. Secret special bakeries produce the best pita bread to pair with his hummus or 'the Rooster' (grilled chicken, hand-cut fries and all the fresh veggies you could possibly fit into that wrap). I could eat it every night! They are at most food truck events and usually First Fridays on Abbot Kinney in Venice on the first Friday of the month." picklesnpeas.com

Clockwise from top left: Pico House's Robertson Short Rib, Grandma's Pork, Union Lamb and Crenshaw Meatballs Jean Trinh

1. Pico House

"Fellow New York natives (formerly of Blue Hills at Stone Barns), they highlight their passion for fresh ingredients and grains and make some of the most delicious bowls of food I’ve had in the city. Grandma’s Pork is one of my favorite items on their menu. They create amazing pastries on the truck (see @heavycreamla), and you can find them all over the city at special events and sometimes at Smorgasburg in DTLA." facebook.com/PicoHouseLA/

