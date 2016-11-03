The Best Dog-Friendly Patios at L.A. Restaurants

Dogs are the new babies. And you wouldn't leave a baby home alone while you indulged in a very cosmopolitan outdoor brunch with your sexy and fashionable friends, would you?

So, here are the best restaurants around L.A. that actively welcome dogs on their patios. Boop!

Salazar

Salazar's patio has been getting plenty of attention since the outdoor restaurant opened a few months ago. And rightfully so: the former autop repair shop has been converted into an expansive, comfortable space with umbrellas and a big pergola. There's a sort of second patio currently without chairs that's good for hanging out and sharing a cocktail with your dog, too.

2490 Fletcher Dr., Frogtown; No phone, salazarla.com.

Messhall Kitchen

There's a covered outdoor patio at Messhall, usually full of a wide variety of Los Feliz species. Due to its location, it's a popular spot to come get a bite and a drink after a hike in Griffith Park. Which may mean a cocktail and a burger, or it could mean some laps from a water bowl and a treat from the hostess stand.

4500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 660-6377, messhallkitchen.com.

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar (Sawtelle & Downtown)

Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patios of Plan Check's Sawtelle and downtown locations. The restaurant even offers free cheeseburger-flavored doggie treats, and will turn the other way if you give your dog actual cheeseburgers.

Various locations; plancheck.com.

Golden Road Brewing

This brewery on a suburban-industrial strip of land has established itself as one of the city's most-loved session drinking locations. It's a huge indoor-outdoor space, and there's a dedicated "Doggy Deck" for dogs and their human buddies. Just don't spill beer into the water bowls.

5410 W. San Fernando Rd., Atwater Village; (213) 373-4677, goldenroad.la.

Le Petit Paris

It is very French to bring one's tiny dog out to dinner, so of course this downtown restaurant, a faithful homage to all things Parisian, allows dogs on the patio. And all good dogs deserve steak frites.

418 S Spring St., Downtown; (213) 217-4445, lepetitparisla.com.

Playa Provisions

This beachy little complex in Playa Del Rey has four different eateries in one building, with two dog-friendly patios. Humans get ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, seafood and cocktails. Doggos probably get some excellent scraps, and can wash it down with water from one of the many bowls provided by the restaurant.

119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey; (310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com.

The Raymond & 1886

Servers bring bowls of water to canine guests a la minute, which is a very elegant touch at this upscale bar and restaurant. There are two dog-friendly patios here, which is great: discerning dogs love options.

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena; (626) 441-3136, theraymond.com.

The Lincoln

This is a bar with a mission. The Lincoln hosts rescue events from time to time, but even when the staff isn't actively working to get puppies into homes, they're happy to have canines sitting on the patio

2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice; (310) 822-1715, thelincolnvenice.com.

