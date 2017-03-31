The Best Brunches in Los Angeles According to One of Our Greatest Brunch Chefs

EXPAND David LeFevre Dana Patrick

David LeFevre knows brunch. His Manhattan Beach restaurant, M.B. Post, serves one of the city's greatest brunches, as evidenced by the rabid crowds who fill the place every weekend. In fact, he's so beloved as a purveyor of brunch, he has held a number of popular cooking classes called "The Art of the Brunch."

Next weekend, on April 8, LeFevre is bringing back his brunch class, this time from the large kitchen at his steakhouse The Arthur J. (Cost is $100 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, a cooking demo with food along the way, and recipes to take home. You can make reservations by calling M.B. Post.)

We thought it was a perfect time to ask the brunch master about his favorite brunches in town. Here are his six picks.

Rose Cafe Anne Fishbein

6. The Rose Cafe

"I’m a fan of the Wakame Spaghetti. I like seafood pastas and this is a great version with the Dungeness Crab, rich uni butter and brightness from the yuzu. I don't get to go out to dinner a lot and this is a killer dish I can get at brunch time. This is another spot where I always leave with a few pastries." 220 Rose Ave., Venice. (310) 399-0711. rosecafevenice.com

5. Empress Harbor Seafood

"Most of the time when I think of brunch I think of dining in a group and dim sum is perfect for that. I like the bustling atmosphere here. Last time I had the har gow and pork ribs, and they have these awesome shrimp cheung fun that are delicate and perfectly wrapped." 111 N. Atlantic Blvd #350, Monterey Park. (626) 300-8833. empressharbor.net.

4. Petros

"This is where my girlfriend and I go for 'sexy brunch.' It’s nearby and we can bring our dog Rocky on the patio. I get the Horiatiki salad, a classic greek salad with lots of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and feta and a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Rosé." 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 545-4100. petrosrestaurant.com

French fries at The Bellwether Anne Fishbein

3. The Bellwether

"One of our partners lives out this way and it’s a great excuse to detour and visit chef Ted. Ted makes these killer triple blanched french fries, and for brunch specifically I like the eggs in Purgatory." 13251 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City. (818) 285-8184. thebellwetherla.com

2. Huckleberry

"We come here a lot after the Santa Monica Wednesday farmers market, so not necessarily at brunch, but it turns out you can get my favorites for breakfast too. My go-to dish is the green eggs and ham with prosciutto di parma, pesto and arugula on housemade english muffin. They use great prosciutto and this team makes some of the best breads in town. I also like to get the farmers market flatbread. It’s got lots of olive oil and garlic and veggies, and it’s charred and toasty so that it’s simple, but full of flavor. Also, no surprise here, but I always leave with some pastries." 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 451-2311. huckleberrycafe.com

Inside République Anne Fishbein

1. Republique

"First, I get happy just walking in the doors and soaking up the history of this stunning building. They have done a beautiful job with the space. I like the kimchi fried rice with soft cooked eggs for something a little spicy, and the 'sticky bomb' for something sweet. It’s got bourbon, bacon, pecan and maple. Irresistible. I never leave without taking some pastries with me." 624 S. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park. (310) 362-6115. republiquela.com

