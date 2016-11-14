The 11 Best Food Trucks in Los Angeles According to the Creator of the Phorrito

EXPAND Erwin Tjahyadi Courtesy Komodo

Chef Erwin Tjahyadi has a lot of love for food trucks. His own restaurant, Komodo, began as a food truck in 2009 and gained him immense success for dishes such as the phorrito, as well as kimchee nachos and a ramen burrito. In 2011 the first brick and mortar location of Komodo opened in West L.A., and in 2013 a Venice location opened. But the Komodo truck still roams the streets of L.A., and Tjahyadi has never lost his love of the form. "There are a lot of great food trucks out there right now, and it was tough narrowing the list down," he says. But he managed to get it to 11 — check out his picks below.

11. King Kone

"Teddy makes some of the best ice cream! I love their chocolate dipped cones with vanilla soft serve. Right now they are just available for catering, so it’s a treat when you get to see them." kingkonela.com

10. VCHOS

"Delicious authentic Salvadoran cuisine with an L.A. twist. You can't go wrong with grilled shrimp in warm, handcrafted corn pupusas." vchostruck.com

9. Free Range

"If you want a good fried chicken sandwich, you have to come to this truck and try their Original Fried Chicken Sandwich! The meat is juicy and flavorful and the fried breading is perfectly crispy. I also recommend the sweet and savory flavor-packed Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Biscuit." freerangela.com

8. El Chato

"My favorite al pastor taco comes from here; they add the grilled pineapple into the taco, which creates a delicious savory/sweet flavor combination." 1013 S La Brea Ave. Mid-Wilshire. (323) 202-6936.

7. Huitlacoche

"This Latin-American food truck is another of my go-tos; I recommend the lamb quesadilla and lamb taco. The meat is so juicy and tender, and is perfectly braised." Corner of S. La Brea and W. 8th Street, Mid-Wilshire. (323) 381-0688.

6. El Flamin Taco

"My favorite taco meat is al pastor, and these guys make a mean al pastor that I highly recommend. Their salsa is also amazing and has a great spicy, smoky flavor that is the perfect complement to their tacos." elflamintaco.com

5. La Isla Bonita

"This is the best seafood taco truck in Venice. I always get the ceviche tostada and shrimp burrito. They pack a lot of fresh, delicious flavors into their seafood." Rose Ave., between 3rd and 4th Aves., Venice. (310) 699-8575.

4. Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream

"I love their intensely bold espresso-flavored ice cream paired with their seasonal selections. Served in a classic waffle cone, it’s a perfect dessert. They have delicious vegan options too, for those lactose-intolerant." vanleeuwenicecream.com

3. Calle Taco

"These guys are found in Hollywood. Their Mexican tacos are really tasty and a great deal. On Tuesdays they sell $0.99 tacos all day; I recommend the carne asada." calletacos.com

2. Kembo

"This family-owned business serves flavorful, no-frills authentic Taiwanese night market-style food in Monterey Park. You have to try the various meat skewers, fresh grilled corn, popcorn chicken with salt and pepper, and the turnip cake." 330 N Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park

1. Ricky's Fish Tacos

"If you like fish tacos, you must try Ricky's. The wet batter on the fish is so delicious, and the slaw is perfectly creamy." Usually behind Von's on Virgil Ave. in East Hollywood. twitter.com/RickysFishTacos

