The 10 Best Restaurants for a Comfort-Food Breakfast

Sometimes breakfast is all that stands between you and strangling every other driver on the road because they never learned how to merge. Sometimes breakfast gets snobby and calls itself brunch because we slam bubbly orange juice with our pancakes and pretend it's sophisticated. And sometimes breakfast is dinner at the greasy spoon just a few blocks away, where the corned beef hash glistens under heat lamps next to a side of bacon and a heaping plate of S.O.S. Whatever role breakfast plays in our lives, it will always be the most important meal of the day. So make it count.

Honey Bee's House of Breakfast

The Portuguese sausage at Honey Bee's House of Breakfast is pretty perfect. And the full Portuguese breakfast, which includes eggs, hash browns, rice and toast along with that sausage will only set you back about $8. If your sweet tooth is aching, the buttermilk pancakes and plantains will keep you plenty satisfied. Getting a table on the weekend is tough since this place is tiny, so get a pupusa while you wait.

4715 W Adams Blvd., West Adams. (323) 731-7203.

Pann's breakfast is serious business. Pann's/Facebook

Pann's

Pann's is the real deal for anyone truly in love with breakfast. Sitting at a diner counter with a bottomless cup of black coffee alongside a plate of eggs, home fries and bacon is a truly life-affirming experience. And if you require something even more hearty, Pann's country-fried steak and gravy rivals anything you'd find along the Jersey Turnpike, where the diner experience is a way of life. Sadly, they don't serve dinner anymore, but you can always get it all to go and have a root beer float while you wait. Treat yourself.

6710 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester. (323) 776-3770.

Exterior of Republique. Anne Fishbein

République

Standing in line for a $13 breakfast sandwich might sound like a waste of time and money, but you really should pay that price for this Breakfast Sandwich. Sunny side-up egg with crunchy edges sitting atop the sweet and salty marriage of pork belly sausage and mayo, all held together with melted American cheese. Be forewarned, though, it's tough to find an empty seat in-house.

624 S La Brea Ave., Hancock Park. (310)362-6115.

Phở Hoa T. Nguyen

Pho Hoa

After the kind of night that requires pho the next morning, commuting to find a better bowl on the other side of Alhambra might not be an option. And this iconic Chinatown stalwart offers up a really solid rendition of the Vietnamese classic. Good aromatics soothe the soul, and sriracha makes the mind buoyant. Never underestimate the restorative nature of those shiny fat bubbles glistening with the power to crush your hangover before that 9 a.m. conference call. Good thing Pho Hoa opens at 7 a.m.

818 N .Spring St., Chinatown. (213) 485-0074.

The flaky, sweet, and soft bolillos are worth the wait in line. Pacific French Bakery/Yelp

Pacific French Bakery

If sweet, quick, and affordable is what you look for in breakfast, then Pacific French Bakery in Arlington Heights is the place to go. You can walk out of here with a handful of freshly filled creme puffs and a small box of coconut macaroons for about $5. Grab a few bolillos; leaving the premises without a creamy batido de arroz would be a mistake. Long lines of local fans spill out into the street during the weekend, but the staff keeps it all moving at a brisk pace.

4152 W Washington Blvd., Arlington Heights. (323) 735-1700.

