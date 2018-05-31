A Taste of Israel Benefits Charity Helping Children With Cancer

On Thursday, June 7, A Taste of Israel will celebrate the country’s 70th anniversary at the Skirball Cultural Center, featuring Israeli and Israel-inspired chefs and vintners from around the world, live music from Moments and cooking demonstrations.
Among participating chefs are celebrity chef Eyal Shani of Miznon (New York/Tel Aviv); Meir Adoni of New York’s critically acclaimed Nur and Tel Aviv’s Blue Sky and Lumina; and Tomer Blechman of New York’s popular Miss Ada.
Also taking part are Israel’s Shaul Ben Aderet, Golan Gurfinkel, Dudi Asraf and Zammy Schraiber, as well as U.S.-based chefs specializing in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, such as Anne Conness of L.A.’s Jaffa and Food Network alum Malcolm Mitchell. Chef Uzi Wiseman of PSY Street Kitchen, the kosher street-food spot in Sherman Oaks, also will be on hand.
"Israeli cuisine is happening right now for a lot of reasons,” Conness tells L.A. Weekly. “For one, it has the plant-forward focus that more and more people are being drawn to both for health and ethical reasons. But more importantly, there is an exuberance in Israel exuding from the chefs and servers and barkeeps alike that is infectious and inviting. It makes you just want to sit in their restaurants and hang out with them. Share, drink and laugh. That's what's it's about."
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Larger Than Life: L.A. Family, the local chapter of a community-led charity founded in Israel dedicated to improving the lives of children with cancer. You can get the latest lineup and tickets at tasteofisraella.com.
