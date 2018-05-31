A Taste of Israel Benefits Charity Helping Children With Cancer

On Thursday, June 7, A Taste of Israel will celebrate the country’s 70th anniversary at the Skirball Cultural Center, featuring Israeli and Israel-inspired chefs and vintners from around the world, live music from Moments and cooking demonstrations.

Among participating chefs are celebrity chef Eyal Shani of Miznon (New York/Tel Aviv); Meir Adoni of New York’s critically acclaimed Nur and Tel Aviv’s Blue Sky and Lumina; and Tomer Blechman of New York’s popular Miss Ada.

Also taking part are Israel’s Shaul Ben Aderet, Golan Gurfinkel, Dudi Asraf and Zammy Schraiber, as well as U.S.-based chefs specializing in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, such as Anne Conness of L.A.’s Jaffa and Food Network alum Malcolm Mitchell. Chef Uzi Wiseman of PSY Street Kitchen, the kosher street-food spot in Sherman Oaks, also will be on hand.