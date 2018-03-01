Taste of China Event to Include Tastings and Awards

Taste of China 2018 on Saturday, March 3, will celebrate the progression and influence of Chinese cuisine in the United States. The event will include more than 70 vendors showcasing and highlighting Chinese cuisine, including Bistro Na, Haidilao Hotpot, YuTianXia Hotpot, MeetFresh and Meizhou Dongpo, making for a veritable cornucopia of eats.

In addition to the food tastings, an awards ceremony will present top prizes for Best Sichuan, Best Hunan, Best Dim Sum, Best Northern Chinese and Best Chinese Bakery. The winners are selected based on anonymous voting from restaurant critics and members of the general public (online voting is ongoing at tasteofchinaawards.com/en/vote/).

CHIHUO, the organization putting on this event, is the most popular Chinese-language food and lifestyle website in Los Angeles.