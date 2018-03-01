 


Chinese food spreadEXPAND
Chinese food spread
CHIHUO Inc.

Taste of China Event to Include Tastings and Awards

Kayvan Gabbay | March 1, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

Taste of China 2018 on Saturday, March 3, will celebrate the progression and influence of Chinese cuisine in the United States. The event will include more than 70 vendors showcasing and highlighting Chinese cuisine, including Bistro Na, Haidilao Hotpot, YuTianXia Hotpot, MeetFresh and Meizhou Dongpo, making for a veritable cornucopia of eats.

In addition to the food tastings, an awards ceremony will present top prizes for Best Sichuan, Best Hunan, Best Dim Sum, Best Northern Chinese and Best Chinese Bakery. The winners are selected based on anonymous voting from restaurant critics and members of the general public (online voting is ongoing at tasteofchinaawards.com/en/vote/).

CHIHUO, the organization putting on this event, is the most popular Chinese-language food and lifestyle website in Los Angeles.

The event will include a leadership summit panel focusing on the restaurant industry. Panelists include L.A. Times (and former L.A. Weekly) food critic Jonathan Gold, Ken Romaniszyn of Lady M Cake Boutique, Republique owner-chef Walter Mankze, 626 Night Market founder Johnny Hwang and Gang Wang, chairman of Meizhou Dongpo Restaurant Group.

Panel discussion topics include the rise of Chinese food internationally, the vibrancy of the Chinese food revolution and global franchise opportunities. 

Taste of China 2018 is being held at the Magic Box in downtown Los Angeles.

Magic Box, 1933 S. Broadway, downtown; tasteofchinaawards.com/en/.

 
Kayvan is an avid, voracious eater who has been writing on restaurants for close to 20 years. He also enjoys writing on entertainment especially movies. And of course as the saying goes, he lives to eat.

