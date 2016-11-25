Taste L.A.'s Best Desserts at Sips & Sweets

L.A. Weekly

Thanksgiving marks the annual kick-off to the end-of-year festival of indulgence, and L.A. Weekly's Sips & Sweets party is here to join in on the action.

The party is a celebration of L.A.'s best cocktails and desserts. Twenty dessert-makers and 20 bartenders will be in attendance, handing out their most beloved creations.

This year, in addition to the sips and the sweets, the event will feature savory dishes for purchase courtesy of Smorgasburg LA, the weekly Sunday food market that's making quite a splash with its excellent collection of vendors.

The party is on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Come get dinner first: Banh Oui, Big Mozz Inc., Burritos La Palma, Cheezus, Chinese Laundry Truck, Elvio's Chimichurri and Mama Musubi will all be set up on the roof of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Once inside, it's time for the sugar. Some of the interesting offerings include ube buche de Noel from CremeCaramel LA, kringles and romkugles from Copenhagen Pastry and chocolate "marrow-mel" bars from Alexander's Steakhouse. Plus so many beignets and churros and doughnuts and thousands of scoops of ice cream.

And this weekend only, L.A. Weekly is feeling festive and offering a special discount to our Sips & Sweets event! Today through Sunday at 10 p.m., buy one get one free General Admission tickets! Get your BOGO tickets now before the sale ends!

