Sydney Hunter III Takes Over as Chef at Sawyer

Sawyer Ryan Tanaka

Six months after opening, Sawyer on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake has a new chef. Sydney Hunter III takes over the kitchen as of tomorrow, replacing Alex McWilliams, who "stepped out of his role as Executive Chef several weeks ago due to health matters," according to a press release.

Hunter was already in place as the chef at Kettle Black, an adjacent restaurant that shares ownership with Sawyer. At Kettle Black, Hunter is cooking rustic Italian pizza and pastas, and he'll remain in the executive chef role there as well. At Sawyer, Hunter will continue the seafood theme the restaurant is known for. His new menu items debut tomorrow.

Hunter is perhaps best known for his stint as chef de cuisine at Petit Trois, which he left to become executive chef at Superba Snack Bar. We never really saw what he was capable of in that role — the restaurant closed just as he was hitting his stride and making the menu his own.

A sneak peek of new menu items at Sawyer include loup de mer with leek veloute, maitake mushrooms and rice pilaf; Hokaido scallops with satsuki rice risotto, shishitos and parmesan cheese; and yellow tail with kabocha squash, baby turnips, maple glaze and puffed farro. The restaurant will also debut a new fall cocktail menu tomorrow from beverage director Jordan Young.