Suzanne Tracht's 5 Favorite Places to Eat in Los Angeles


Suzanne Tracht's 5 Favorite Places to Eat in Los Angeles

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Suzanne TrachtEXPAND
Suzanne Tracht
Courtesy Jar


There is hardly a chef in L.A. who knows the lay of the land better than Suzanne Tracht. The chef and owner of Jar has been a working chef in this town for close to 30 years, and Jar's longevity (16 years and counting) in a city with a very short restaurant attention span is downright impressive. With that kind of history here, we wondered where Tracht eats for different occasions. Here's her guide to bar food, sushi, daytime date spots and more.

The Godfather at All About the Bread
The Godfather at All About the Bread
Noah Galuten

5. All About the Bread

"My go-to spot after a hike with the dogs, in Hollywood, is All About the Bread at Melrose and La Brea. It's like Bay Cities on the Eastside. The albacore tuna sandwich and the Godfather are my go-to choices, but you can't go wrong." 7111 Melrose Ave., Fairfax; (323) 930-8989, allaboutthebread.com.

4. The Restaurant at the Getty Museum

"A perfect spot for a daytime date is lunch at the Restaurant at the Getty Museum. We start with a glass of bubbles and then a Cobb salad, and finish up with a walk around the beautiful grounds. It really is one of the best spots in the city. It makes for a top-10 day." 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; (310) 440-6810, getty.edu/visit/center/eat.

Everson Royce burger
Everson Royce burger
Anne Fishbein

3. Everson Royce Bar

"If I am downtown, I am drawn to the Everson Royce by some strong force. I think it's that delicious burger and the bar snacks. Matt Molina is really doing some great food down there." 1936 E. Seventh St., downtown; (213) 335-6166, erbla.com.

2. Noshi Sushi

"It's my fix. Sometimes I need it two times a week — always at least once a week. I have to have the spicy tuna hand roll and the baked crab hand roll. It's my version of heroin, but a much healthier choice." 4430 Beverly Blvd., Koreatown; (323) 469-3458, noshisushila.com.

Pizzeria MozzaEXPAND
Pizzeria Mozza
Anne Fishbein

1. Pizzeria Mozza

"I cannot go there and not have the sausage fennel pizza. EVERY TIME, I have to have it. It was just my birthday and my staff surprised me by ordering it in to Jar before service." 641 N. Highland Ave., Hancock Park; (323) 297-0101, mozzarestaurantgroup.com.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is L.A. Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

