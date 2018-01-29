Sustainable, Simple Fish Sandwiches at Voltaggio STRFSH in Santa Monica

You might think there's an egregious spelling error in the name of the new fast-food restaurant Voltaggio STRFSH. But it's intentional, to mimic the limited number of letters on a personalized license plate. Voltaggio is the last name of the Voltaggio brothers, Michael and Bryan, who have both risen to prominence through Bravo's Top Chef series. (There might be something of a sibling rivalry going on, since Michael bested his younger brother in being named Top Chef in season six; Bryan had to settle for second place.)

Michael Voltaggio opened the now-defunct temple to groundbreaking molecular gastronomy ink. on Melrose Boulevard and later replaced it with the more accessible though no less creative ink.well on La Cienega Boulevard. Bryan Voltaggion operates roughly half a dozen restaurants in Frederick, Maryland.

Now the brothers have teamed up on STRFSH, located on the second floor of the recently remodeled and refurbished Gallery Food Hall on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade (its next-door neighbor is David Beran's incredible tasting-menu-only Dialogue). You may remember this food court when it previously housed McDonald's and Falafel King.