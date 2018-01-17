Stranger Grains: Whiskey for the Adventurous

Have you ever tasted whiskey made from millet? What about quinoa? Educated drinkers are usually familiar with the dominant grains used to make whiskey. The Scotch and the Irish use barley to make their single malt and pot still whiskey. Likewise, Japanese and Indian distillers (and really, most of the rest of the world) distill whiskey from a mash that is almost exclusively barley. Yet from the very beginning, American distillers set out in a different direction.

The grain used most in the United States to make whiskey is corn, followed by rye. By law in the United States, the makeup of grain in bourbon is at least 51 percent corn, and in rye whiskey at least 51 percent rye. A small amount of malted barley usually helps start the fermentation process, and wheat is sometimes used for flavor. However, the craft whiskey movement in the United States seeks to upend tradition in the search for something new. If you’re feeling adventurous in the new year, consider trying one of these whiskeys from a craft distillery that takes advantage of surprising, stranger grains.

Koval Millet Whiskey

Millet is an ancient grain and a significant food source in parts of Asia and Africa, but in the United States it’s most likely known for its use in bird feed. The first distillery in Chicago since Prohibition, Koval means “blacksmith” in several Eastern European languages, but also “black sheep” in Yiddish. A whiskey made from 100 percent millet is certainly out of the ordinary. Also unique, the entire line of whiskey from Koval is single-barrel, certified organic and kosher.