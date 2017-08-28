There's a New Food Hall Coming to Bellflower

EXPAND A rendering of the proposed Bellflower project Courtesy Turpin Design Group Inc.

SteelCraft, a development in Long Beach made from repurposed and repainted shipping containers and filled mostly with food and drink vendors, is getting two siblings. One will be in Garden Grove, and a third proposed site in Bellflower was approved last week.

The Long Beach SteelCraft opened in February 2017 and has a mix of culinary options, including Smog City Brewing and Desano Pizza. The tenants at the two new locations have not been picked yet, according to a publicist for the project: "Our team is actively searching for tenants for both Garden Grove and Bellflower. We plan to place them strategically based on their current operations and what makes the most sense for each unique community."

The developers do know that the Bellflower building will have "around 10" tenants, including coffee, beer, wine and dessert options, along with a couple small retail shops.

The 15,000-square-foot city-owned lot, located at Bellflower Boulevard and Oak Street, will be designed much like the Long Beach location: a grouping of 20- and 40-foot shipping containers and a communal dining area.

The development is estimated to generate $50,000 in annual sales tax. Here's hoping the restaurant choices are excellent.

