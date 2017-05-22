menu

The Newly Expanded Spoke Bicycle Cafe is Now Open in Frogtown

Get Excited for Rossoblu, a New Italian Spot Opening in Downtown


The Newly Expanded Spoke Bicycle Cafe is Now Open in Frogtown

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 9:34 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Spoke Bicycle Cafe
Spoke Bicycle Cafe
Courtesy Spoke Bicycle Cafe
A A

At first, Spoke Bicycle Cafe was a simple operation: A small bike shop and stand selling coffee and juice for folks walking and cycling along the L.A. River at it's prettiest stretch through Frogtown. But eventually, owners Laurie Winston and Richard Latronica realized it could be much more. So they closed up shop and launched an ambitious expansion that has transformed the cafe into a full scale restaurant. After a week being soft-open, the new version of Spoke Bicycle Cafe has its official opening tomorrow, May 23.

The new menu, which includes breakfast, lunch and early dinner options, is from chef Laura Parsley-Gonzales, who used to work at Kitchen Mouse in Highland Park. It includes sweet and savory breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, bowls, and sides. Everything is priced fairly reasonably, from $6-$14.50. You can see the full introductory menu below.

There's a 100% local beer list, and a short wine list. There's also a cider kombucha spritzer, presumably so New Yorkers who come here have something to make fun of. (L.A. so L.A.!)

The cauliflower farro bowl at Spoke Bicycle CafeEXPAND
The cauliflower farro bowl at Spoke Bicycle Cafe
Courtesy Spoke Bicycle Cafe

In terms of the space, the large patio that fronts the river's bike path is undoubtedly the most important feature, and there will be live music there on the weekends. It's an order-at-the-counter operation, with seating at communal and individual tables, some of them with custom-made banquets with slats that allow bikes to be parked into the furniture. Spoke Bike Shop and bike rental is located at the far end of the patio, manned by bike expert Dane Larson.

This month, the restaurant will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tues.-Sun. I'm told we can expect later dinner hours some time in the coming weeks.

Spoke_menu_pdf_copy.pdf

Spoke Bicycle Café, 3050 N Coolidge Ave. Frogtown. (323) 684-1130 Spokebicyclecafe.com

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

