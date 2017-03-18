So What if St. Patrick's Day Is Over — You Can Still Drink Beer at These L.A. Pubs, Breweries and Restaurants

EXPAND Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski

St. Patrick's Day may be over (and we hope you celebrated by kissing everyone and heading to a local Irish pub), but it's not like you have to stop drinking beer now. Here are some fun L.A. spots to head to for a cold one.

Beachwood's The Blendery Jumpstarts the Beer Scene with a Coffee Sour Brew

As the craft beer scene becomes more and more obsessed with sours, make no mistake that some of the nation’s most thoughtful — if not outright intellectual — sours are being made locally at Beachwood’s Blendery in Long Beach.



Beer at the black bar Sarah Bennett

This Gastropub Is Further Proof That Long Beach Is a Craft Beer Mecca

It took five years for Jimmy and Yume Han to open a second location of their iconic Koreatown gastropub. And when they did, they put it right in the middle of another bustling nightlife destination — downtown Long Beach.

Mikkeller SD beers at Mikkeller DTLA Sarah Bennett

Famed Danish Brewery Mikkeller Opens Largest Bar Yet - in Downtown L.A.

When the Mikkeller Bar in San Francisco first opened on the edge of the Tenderloin in 2013, it instantly became a marker of the West Coast’s dominance in global craft beer

Courtesy Verdugo West

L.A.'s New Brewery Tasting Rooms to Check Out Right Now

L.A. County breweries are opening up at a quick pace these days.

Homage's storefront brewery and tasting room Sarah Bennett

The 5 Best New L.A. Breweries That Opened in 2016

Another year down, another dozen or so new breweries now operating in L.A. County, additions that bring the total number of local beer makers close to 60.

The wall of taps at Uncle Henry's Deli in Downey Facebook/Uncle Henry's Deli

The 5 Best Places to Drink Beer in L.A.

Here a beer, there a beer, everywhere a beer (beer)! Southern California is getting a well-deserved reputation for making its own excellent beer, and serving the suds from other places that are hard to find. Here are our favorite places to drink the hoppy delight.

