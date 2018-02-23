Smorgasburg Takes a Trip to Santa Monica Pier

Chichidango will return to this year's Smorgasburg Popup on the Pier in Santa Monica.

On Saturday, March 10, Westsiders won't have to shlep to downtown's Arts District to enjoy the food offerings of Smorgasburg L.A. Instead, Smorgasburg will come to them with its second annual Popup on the Pier — the Santa Monica Pier, that is — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 70 vendors will make the trek to the Westside, including downtown Smorgasburg regulars Amazebowls, Lobsterdamus, Brothecary, Gentaro Soba, Porchetta Republic, Sus Arepas and Wanderlust Ice Cream.

Vendors signed on so far for the Pier special event include Mama Lee Vegan/Chai Wallah, Moo's Craft BBQ, Nancy's Fancy Gelato, Spoon & Pork and Sweet Rose Creamery, with more to be announced.