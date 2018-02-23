Smorgasburg Takes a Trip to Santa Monica Pier

On Saturday, March 10, Westsiders won't have to shlep to downtown's Arts District to enjoy the food offerings of Smorgasburg L.A. Instead, Smorgasburg will come to them with its second annual Popup on the Pier — the Santa Monica Pier, that is — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 70 vendors will make the trek to the Westside, including downtown Smorgasburg regulars Amazebowls, Lobsterdamus, Brothecary, Gentaro Soba, Porchetta Republic, Sus Arepas and Wanderlust Ice Cream.
Vendors signed on so far for the Pier special event include Mama Lee Vegan/Chai Wallah, Moo's Craft BBQ, Nancy's Fancy Gelato, Spoon & Pork and Sweet Rose Creamery, with more to be announced.
Avocado lovers will definitely want to mark the date on their calendars: 10 Smorgasburg vendors will create custom California avocado specials, available only at Popup on the Pier. These will include Nashville hot fried California avocado with tangy white dipping sauce from Rooster Republic; California avocado halo halo ice cream from Wanderlust Creamery; iced California avocado matcha latte from Offshore Tea; and more creations from Cheezus, Chinese Laundry, Goa Taco, Sticky Rice on Wheels, The Ricans, Todo Verde and Workaholic.
Those who prefer to shop can visit vendors including California Cowboy, Capricorn Press, Catrinas de Colores, Elevate Jane, Hannah Frost Jewelry, Infinity Plus One Kids, Kestan, Lost Life on Wax, No Tox Life, Santa Monica Healing, Vamvas and more.
Smorgasburg DTLA food vendors heading to the Santa Monica Pier are: Amazebowls, Asia Dog, Baohaus, Big Mozz, Bolo, Brothecary, Bumblecrumpets, Burritos La Palma, Cena Vegan, Cheezus, Chichidango, Chinese Laundry, Churro Boss, Daddy's Chicken Shack, Donut Friend, Ensaymada Project, Gentaro Soba, Goa Taco, Golden Clouds, Hearth & Olive, Hot Star, Jolly Oyster, Kill Sauce, Lade Slush, Little Llama Peruvian Tacos, Lobsterdamus, Macheen, Mama Musubi, Mid East Tacos, Offshore Tea, PopdUp, Porchetta Republic, The Ricans, Rooster Republic, Shrimp Daddy, Sip, Stand Coffee, Sticky Rice on Wheels, Stoked BBQ, Sus Arepas, Sweet & Hollow, Tamale Shoppe, T.J.'s Tacos L.A., Todo Verde, Wanderlust Ice Cream, Workaholic and Yellow Business.
And if you can't make it on Saturday, then Smorgasburg DTLA will be open Sunday, March 11, as usual.
For more information: la.smorgasburg.com.
