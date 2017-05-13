Smorgasburg Is Coming to The Standard Hotel Downtown
Andrew Noel and Tegan Butler
There's a new pop up in town: on May 15, Smorgasburg LA will debut a new residency of sorts on the roof of The Standard hotel downtown.
The plan is to install one Smorgasburg vendor at a time by the pool, giving each restaurant-in-training a time to shine on its own. (Though the hotel's regular poolside menu will be available during the pop ups, too.)
The residencies will run weekdays noon-7 p.m., and first up is L.A. Weekly favorite Banh Oui. This purveyor of Vietnamese-inspired food will be installed May 15 through June 30, offering its full menu, including that remarkable shrimp toast. New on the menu is a burger (pictured above) that you know will be popular: it comes with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cilantro, mint, "oui spread" and pate.
Keep in mind that since it's a hotel, there may be capacity issues if it gets too popular. But until then, get to that roof to eat some delicious food.
The Standard Hotel, 550 Flower St., Downtown. standardhotels.com.
