Smorgasburg Is Coming to The Standard Hotel Downtown

The Best Breakfast in Virgil Village Comes With Pupusas


Smorgasburg Is Coming to The Standard Hotel Downtown

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:57 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Andrew Noel and Tegan Butler
There's a new pop up in town: on May 15, Smorgasburg LA will debut a new residency of sorts on the roof of The Standard hotel downtown.

The plan is to install one Smorgasburg vendor at a time by the pool, giving each restaurant-in-training a time to shine on its own. (Though the hotel's regular poolside menu will be available during the pop ups, too.)

The residencies will run weekdays noon-7 p.m., and first up is L.A. Weekly favorite Banh Oui. This purveyor of Vietnamese-inspired food will be installed May 15 through June 30, offering its full menu, including that remarkable shrimp toast. New on the menu is a burger (pictured above) that you know will be popular: it comes with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cilantro, mint, "oui spread" and pate.

Keep in mind that since it's a hotel, there may be capacity issues if it gets too popular. But until then, get to that roof to eat some delicious food.

The Standard Hotel, 550 Flower St., Downtown. standardhotels.com.

Katherine Spiers
