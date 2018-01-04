Smorgasburg L.A.'s 2018 Vendor Lineup Includes Burritos La Palma, Baohaus, MidEast Tacos

Smorgasburg L.A.'s holiday hiatus is over. The weekly outdoor food market returns Sunday, Jan. 14, to the Seventh Street Produce Market inside ROW DTLA.
New vendors joining the lineup include Mideast Tacos, a Mexican meets Middle East concept from the family behind Glendale’s Mini Kebab; Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a new fried chicken sandwich concept from chef Pace Webb; Eddie Huang’s Baohaus, a unique take on Chinese buns; Indian street-food snack stand Golden Clouds; and Gentaro Soba, offering Japanese soba and ramen "shakers" with a variety of toppings.
The I Love Micheladas Beer Garden returns this year.
Smorgasburg L.A. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 S. Alameda St., with free parking for two hours at ROW DTLA (enter at Alameda and Bay Street). More information here.
A complete list of food and drink vendors for 2018 follows, with new vendors in bold:
Amazebowls
Asia Dog
Baldoria
Banh Oui
Baohaus
Big Mozz
Black Sugar Ribs
Bolo
Brothecary
Bumblecrumpets
Burritos La Palma
Cena Vegan
Cheezus
Chichidango
Chinese Laundry
Churro Boss
Daddy’s Chicken Shack
Donut Friend
Ensaymada Project
Gentaro Soba Noodles
Goa Taco
Golden Clouds
Hearth & Olive
Hot Star
The Jolly Oyster
Kohk & Sahk
Lade Slush
Little Llama Peruvian Tacos
Lobsterdamus
Macheen
Mama Musubi
MicheMobil by I Love Micheladas
MidEast Tacos
Offshore Tea
Plant Burger
PopdUp
Porchetta Republic
The Ricans
Rooster Republic
Shrimp Daddy
Sweet N’ Hollow
Stand Coffee
Sticky Rice on Wheels
Stoked California BBQ
Sus Arepas
Tamale Shoppe
T.J.'s Tacos L.A.
Todo Verde
Ugly Drum
URBN Pizza
Viva Los Cupcakes
Wanderlust Ice Cream
Workaholic
Yellow Business
Young Bud
Shopping vendors include Baobab Collectives, Brown Bag Books, Capricorn Press, Hannah Frost Jewelry, Kestan, No Tox Life, Promised Land, Rx Candles, Santa Monica Healing and Vamvas.
