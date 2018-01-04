Smorgasburg L.A.'s 2018 Vendor Lineup Includes Burritos La Palma, Baohaus, MidEast Tacos

Smorgasburg L.A.'s holiday hiatus is over. The weekly outdoor food market returns Sunday, Jan. 14, to the Seventh Street Produce Market inside ROW DTLA.



New vendors joining the lineup include Mideast Tacos, a Mexican meets Middle East concept from the family behind Glendale’s Mini Kebab; Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a new fried chicken sandwich concept from chef Pace Webb; Eddie Huang’s Baohaus, a unique take on Chinese buns; Indian street-food snack stand Golden Clouds; and Gentaro Soba, offering Japanese soba and ramen "shakers" with a variety of toppings.



The I Love Micheladas Beer Garden returns this year.

Smorgasburg L.A. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 S. Alameda St., with free parking for two hours at ROW DTLA (enter at Alameda and Bay Street). More information here.



EXPAND Rooster Republic Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

A complete list of food and drink vendors for 2018 follows, with new vendors in bold:



Amazebowls

Asia Dog

Baldoria

Banh Oui

Baohaus

Big Mozz

Black Sugar Ribs

Bolo

Brothecary

Bumblecrumpets

Burritos La Palma

Cena Vegan

Cheezus

Chichidango

Chinese Laundry

Churro Boss

Daddy’s Chicken Shack

Donut Friend

Ensaymada Project

Gentaro Soba Noodles

Goa Taco

Golden Clouds

Hearth & Olive

Hot Star

The Jolly Oyster

Kohk & Sahk

Lade Slush

Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

Lobsterdamus

Macheen

Mama Musubi

MicheMobil by I Love Micheladas

MidEast Tacos

Offshore Tea

Plant Burger

PopdUp

Porchetta Republic

The Ricans

Rooster Republic

Shrimp Daddy

Sweet N’ Hollow

Stand Coffee

Sticky Rice on Wheels

Stoked California BBQ

Sus Arepas

Tamale Shoppe

T.J.'s Tacos L.A.

Todo Verde

Ugly Drum

URBN Pizza

Viva Los Cupcakes

Wanderlust Ice Cream

Workaholic

Yellow Business

Young Bud



EXPAND Churro Boss Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

Shopping vendors include Baobab Collectives, Brown Bag Books, Capricorn Press, Hannah Frost Jewelry, Kestan, No Tox Life, Promised Land, Rx Candles, Santa Monica Healing and Vamvas.

