 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Cena VeganEXPAND
Cena Vegan
Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

Smorgasburg L.A.'s 2018 Vendor Lineup Includes Burritos La Palma, Baohaus, MidEast Tacos

Lisa Horowitz | January 4, 2018 | 12:39pm
AA

Smorgasburg L.A.'s holiday hiatus is over. The weekly outdoor food market returns Sunday, Jan. 14, to the Seventh Street Produce Market inside ROW DTLA.

New vendors joining the lineup include Mideast Tacos, a Mexican meets Middle East concept from the family behind Glendale’s Mini Kebab; Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a new fried chicken sandwich concept from chef Pace Webb; Eddie Huang’s Baohaus, a unique take on Chinese buns; Indian street-food snack stand Golden Clouds; and Gentaro Soba, offering Japanese soba and ramen "shakers" with a variety of toppings.

Chinese LaundryEXPAND
Chinese Laundry
Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

The I Love Micheladas Beer Garden returns this year.

Smorgasburg L.A. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 S. Alameda St., with free parking for two hours at ROW DTLA (enter at Alameda and Bay Street). More information here.

Rooster RepublicEXPAND
Rooster Republic
Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

A complete list of food and drink vendors for 2018 follows, with new vendors in bold:

Amazebowls
Asia Dog
Baldoria
Banh Oui
Baohaus
Big Mozz
Black Sugar Ribs
Bolo
Brothecary
Bumblecrumpets
Burritos La Palma
Cena Vegan
Cheezus
Chichidango
Chinese Laundry
Churro Boss
Daddy’s Chicken Shack
Donut Friend
Ensaymada Project
Gentaro Soba Noodles
Goa Taco
Golden Clouds
Hearth & Olive
Hot Star
The Jolly Oyster
Kohk & Sahk
Lade Slush 
Little Llama Peruvian Tacos
Lobsterdamus
Macheen
Mama Musubi
MicheMobil by I Love Micheladas
MidEast Tacos
Offshore Tea
Plant Burger
PopdUp
Porchetta Republic
The Ricans
Rooster Republic
Shrimp Daddy
Sweet N’ Hollow
Stand Coffee
Sticky Rice on Wheels
Stoked California BBQ
Sus Arepas
Tamale Shoppe
T.J.'s Tacos L.A.
Todo Verde
Ugly Drum
URBN Pizza
Viva Los Cupcakes
Wanderlust Ice Cream
Workaholic
Yellow Business
Young Bud

Churro BossEXPAND
Churro Boss
Courtesy Smorgasburg L.A.

Shopping vendors include Baobab Collectives, Brown Bag Books, Capricorn Press, Hannah Frost Jewelry, Kestan, No Tox Life, Promised Land, Rx Candles, Santa Monica Healing and Vamvas.

Popular Stories

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >