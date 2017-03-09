Smorgasburg L.A. to Pop Up on the Westside This Weekend
|
Amazebowls
Brian Feinzimer
Weekly food market Smorgasburg is a Brooklyn invention that came to downtown Los Angeles last year, setting up a gastronomy temple in the truck-loading lot of a wholesale produce market. Though it's only been operating here for less than ayear, it's a hit, bringing in crowds attracted by the high quality of the food vendors.
OnSaturday, Smorgasburg will extend to the Santa Monica Pier, for an event being described as a one-day pop-up. Many of the regular vendors will head to the beach, too, as well as three restaurants coming out just on Saturday: Kaya Street Kitchen, BaBoys Filipino Fusion and Poké Shack. A new permanent vendor will make its debut, too — Hot-Star Chicken, the extremely popular fried chicken vendor from Taiwan.
We might see more of these Smorgasburg pop-ups around town. And maybe at some point a second location will open in L.A. County. But no formal announcement to that effect has been made.
Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Santa Monica Pier.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!