Smorgasburg L.A. to Pop Up on the Westside This Weekend

Amazebowls Brian Feinzimer

Weekly food market Smorgasburg is a Brooklyn invention that came to downtown Los Angeles last year, setting up a gastronomy temple in the truck-loading lot of a wholesale produce market. Though it's only been operating here for less than ayear, it's a hit, bringing in crowds attracted by the high quality of the food vendors.

OnSaturday, Smorgasburg will extend to the Santa Monica Pier, for an event being described as a one-day pop-up. Many of the regular vendors will head to the beach, too, as well as three restaurants coming out just on Saturday: Kaya Street Kitchen, BaBoys Filipino Fusion and Poké Shack. A new permanent vendor will make its debut, too — Hot-Star Chicken, the extremely popular fried chicken vendor from Taiwan.

We might see more of these Smorgasburg pop-ups around town. And maybe at some point a second location will open in L.A. County. But no formal announcement to that effect has been made.

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Santa Monica Pier.

