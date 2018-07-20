Six Cool Brunches for This Hot Weekend, Including One for the Dogs

It’s going to be a hot weekend and we have six great excuses to stay out of the kitchen. And you don’t have to leave the pooches home, either — they are welcome at Panxa Cocina in Long Beach for the Mimosas & Mutts brunch on Saturday next to Rosie’s Dog Beach. Feline fans can head over to the Hungry Cat in Hollywood for David Lentz’s crab fest.

To celebrate the year of the dog in the Chinese lunar calendar, Panxa Cocina presents its Mimosas & Mutts brunch the third Saturday of every month. Diners are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for a custom canine menu that includes sweet potato, brown rice or vegan black beans, or the Hungry Puppy Combo, which offers all three. All doggie dishes come with free triple-filtered Vero water.

For two-legged companions, chef Arthur Gonzalez offers New Mexico–style stacked enchiladas, chilaquilas roja, blue corn pinion pancakes and the Broadway Bloody Mary, made with house-made Hatch green chile–infused vodka. The monthly mutt meet-up also includes a free juice flight to accompany bottles of Champagne.