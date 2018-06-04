Shake Shack, Yardbird Among Restaurants Cooking Up L.A. Pride Specials

Restaurants and food vendors across town are joining in the L.A. Pride week festivities, making sure nobody goes hungry or thirsty.
In honor of Pride Month, Shake Shack is debuting a limited-edition Pride capsule collection, which includes a Shake Shack PINTRILL-brand pin, T-shirt, tote and beach towel. All of the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people under the age of 25.
Throughout June, Shake Shake will be spinning up an App-sclusive Pride Shake, a strawberry shake blended with Shack-made lemonade and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. One dollar from every shake sold will go to the Trevor Project.
They'll also be serving the popular ShackBurgers (single and double) as well as Crinkle Cut Fries at the WeHo weekend festival June 9-10.
Street Kitchen L.A. will be among the trucks and booths at the festival, serving lobster grilled cheese, Kobe melt burgers and loaded jerk chicken fries. Banh Mi in L.A. will offer traditional and fusion Vietnamese sandwiches, noodle and rice bowls. It is the third year both restaurants have participated in the festival
“Street Kitchen L.A. and Banh Mi in L.A. are proud to be part of a celebration that brings together people from all different age groups and walks of life,” Emmanuel Zepeda of Street Kitchen L.A. tells L.A. Weekly. “We love the fun of big events like this; we love the big crowds in a city where we work hard so we can play hard."
Cal Mare has added the Celebrazione Pride cocktail to its happy hour menu for the month of June. It's a twist on a spritz with Jardesca California Aperitiva, strawberry fig jam and prosecco.
“We are excited to be celebrating our first Pride month here in L.A., and how better to ring in Pride," lead bartender Amanda Fewster says. “The Celebrazione Pride is lightly sweet and bubbly, perfect to kick-start the fun-filled evenings L.A. is known for throughout Pride Month.”
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar is serving up the Spin Spin Sugar. Last things first, the bourbon-based cocktail is garnished with a savory, sweet and colorful layer of pork belly and cotton candy. This Yardbird spin on a classic old-fashioned is made with Duke bourbon, Atlantico Reserva rum, tonka bean syrup and Elemakule bitters.
Other vendors serving up food and drink at the Pride festival include Sophia’s Concessions, Farmboy, Made in Brooklyn Pizza, Fresh N Juicy, Winston Pies, Kogi BBQ, Deli Doctor, Hot Dog on a Stick, Middle Feast, Woody’s Grill, Brew Wings, Rice Balls of Fire, Jacko’s Kitchen and Afters Ice Cream.
