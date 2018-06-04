Shake Shack, Yardbird Among Restaurants Cooking Up L.A. Pride Specials

Restaurants and food vendors across town are joining in the L.A. Pride week festivities, making sure nobody goes hungry or thirsty.

In honor of Pride Month, Shake Shack is debuting a limited-edition Pride capsule collection, which includes a Shake Shack PINTRILL-brand pin, T-shirt, tote and beach towel. All of the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people under the age of 25.

Throughout June, Shake Shake will be spinning up an App-sclusive Pride Shake, a strawberry shake blended with Shack-made lemonade and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. One dollar from every shake sold will go to the Trevor Project.