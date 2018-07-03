Seven Summer Sangria Stops

Summer is heating up and the days are getting longer, perfect for a sangria crawl across town. There’s a wealth of juicy fruit at the farmers markets to make your own and about as many different versions as there are tacos in L.A. Here are a few that we stumbled across, starting at the beach:

A special treat if you are celebrating with a crowd for weekend brunch is the Sangria Punch Bowl at Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey, which serves four at $40 a bowl. The breezy dockside back porch is a relaxing spot to spend a Sunday or stop on your beachside bike ride.

Playa Provisions, 119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey; (310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com.