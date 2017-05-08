menu

Salt's Cure Returns to Its Original Location to Strictly Serve Breakfast

Salt's Cure Returns to Its Original Location to Strictly Serve Breakfast

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 9:10 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Salt's Cure Returns to Its Original Location to Strictly Serve Breakfast
Lula Fotis
A A

Salt's Cure, a meat-heavy and quite popular restaurant that moved from West Hollywood to Hollywood a few years ago, made its initial splash on the strength of its breakfast: the basic setup comes with both sausage and bacon, which caused quite a sensation when the restaurant opened in 2011. (Honestly, so did the biscuits and all the house-made sweet bakery items. The restaurant just makes good food.)

Now, Salt's Cure has added a second location — back in its original WeHo location. It's called Breakfast, which is either the best or worst name to give a restaurant in the age of Google. It's a pancake-heavy menu, with the oatmeal griddle cakes (which were shouted-out in particular in 2013 when L.A. Weekly named Salt's Cure "Best Brunch") available with a number of different toppings, from "apple pie" to "blueberry crumble."

Starting May 8, the restaurant will be in soft-open mode for a week; hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Regular hours will start next Monday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

7494 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. (323) 848-4879, facebook.com/breakfastbysaltscure.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

